MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday formally launched the National Career Service (NCS) ONE Portal with new features, including the Voice Bot, Chat Bot, and Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), along with the e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module.

The initiatives aimed at strengthening India's labour and employment ecosystem were rolled out on the second day of the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' here, in the presence of the Ministers of all the states and Union Territories of the country.

The NCS Open Network for Employment (ONE) portal links job seeker apps, employer apps, state employment portals, private job platforms and campuses, while the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) is a data-driven tool to assess labour market demand and supply gaps.

The OSI will help jobseekers with informed career choices, employers in identifying shortage and plan recruitments, education and training institutions to align skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling with industry demand and policymakers with targeted employment and skilling interventions, according to an official statement.

The e-Shram Livelihood Profile tracks a worker's livelihood information alongside five essential social security protections (Panch Suraksha): food security, health protection, life insurance, accident and disability protection, and pension security.

In a significant expansion of the Ministry's Career Lounges initiative, Union Minister Mandaviya virtually launched eight Career Lounges at Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

Career lounges are being established as a strategic extension of Model Career Centres (MCCs) under the National Career Service (NCS) framework, with 200 centres to be set up in employment exchanges, universities and educational institutions, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, in collaboration with industry partners.

The Career lounges will provide career guidance, skill and aptitude assessments, mentoring, employability training, industry interactions, internships, apprenticeships and placement support.

They will also provide exposure to international employment opportunities, global labour market trends, international skill requirements and occupational standards, including language and cross-cultural preparedness, thereby enhancing the global employability of India's youth and connecting them with emerging opportunities in domestic and international labour markets.

Mandaviya also unveiled two publications -- the Addendum to the National Classification of Occupations (NCO-2015) and Compilation of Existing and Emerging Green Occupations – at the event.

Delivering his closing remarks, the Union Minister said that the two-day Chintan Shivir brought forward a wide range of practical insights, field experiences, and policy perspectives from states and Union Territories.

He noted that acting decisively on these deliberations in alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision will guide the nation forward along the path to 'Viksit Bharat', while empowering India's Shram Shakti.

Mandaviya also said that the suggestions and learnings exchanged during the conclave will help safeguard and strengthen the interests of workers while supporting more effective ground-level implementation of the Labour Codes.

Underscoring the importance of sustained Centre–state partnership, he emphasised that coordinated efforts and shared resolve will help build a responsive, inclusive, and future-ready labour and employment ecosystem across the country.

Day 2 of the Chintan Shivir included sessions on the Labour and Employment Stack and Career Lounges for International Labour Mobility.

These sessions featured presentations by officials.

Participating states also shared best-practice videos.

Across both days, thematic plenary sessions covered Labour Codes implementation, employment initiatives and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reforms, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reforms, and social security for unorganised workers along with labour statistics.