MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at several places in eastern and central Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre Bhopal said in its daily weather bulletin.

Rain or drizzle with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated locations in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Maihar and Pandhurna districts. The remaining parts of the state are expected to remain dry. No weather warning has been issued.

In the past 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, rainfall was recorded at many places in Shahdol division and at isolated places in Jabalpur and Sagar divisions. The rest of the state stayed largely dry.

Significant rainfall amounts included Manpur (32.8 mm), Singrauli (32.2 mm), Jaisinghnagar (32.0 mm), Sidhi (26.8 mm) and Nowrozabad (23.8 mm). Maximum temperatures fell markedly by up to 4.3 degree C in Shahdol division and by 2.8–3.8 degrees C in Rewa and Jabalpur divisions. They rose by about 2.1 degrees C in Ujjain division. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 30.5 degree C at Ujjain, while the lowest maximum was 19.2 degree C at Amarkantak.

Minimum temperatures rose appreciably by 2.1–4.0 degrees C across several divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar. The lowest minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees C at Girvar in Shajapur district, while the highest minimum was 21.6 degrees C at Kalyanpur in Shahdol.

A low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood, along with an associated cyclonic circulation and a trough extending eastwards, is influencing the weather. A western disturbance is also present over the northern regions. The outlook indicates a fall of 3–5 degrees C in minimum temperatures over the next four days, after which no major change is expected. For Bhopal and the neighbourhood, mainly clear skies with haze are forecast, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 27 degrees C and 13 degrees C, respectively.

Wind speed is likely to remain 8–10 km per hour. Residents have been advised to remain cautious in areas expecting isolated thunderstorms and to monitor official updates from the India Meteorological Department.