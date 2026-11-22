MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Academic and administrative leaders of naval schools discussed strategies for seamless delivery of inclusive and quality education at the annual conference of the Navy Education Society (NES) held at Sri Vijaya Puram, an official said on Sunday.

"The Annual NES Conference 2026, held from November 17-20 at Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) in Sri Vijaya Puram, brought together academic and administrative leaders of Naval Schools to deliberate on emerging trends in education and strategise to enhance student competencies, while fostering safe, inclusive and holistic learning environments," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at Naval Headquarters said in a message on social media platform X.

Vice-Admiral Chempakvilas Rammohan Praveen Nair, AVSM, NM, Controller Personnel Services and Chairperson of Navy Education Society, exhorted Naval Schools to continue their good work and further strengthen the school ecosystem towards seamless delivery of inclusive and quality education to the dependents at all Naval Stations, a statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Navy said in a statement that President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Autumn Term 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy to be held on November 28.

The occasion will mark the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

More than 400 officer trainees from various courses will participate in the POP at Pereira Parade Ground, marking the culmination of their training at INA, the statement said.

The parade will reflect the discipline, precision and high standards of training imparted at the Academy, preparing trainees for the responsibilities and challenges of leadership and service.

The trainees have undergone a comprehensive training programme aimed at developing their professional competence, leadership qualities, physical endurance and character, while instilling the core values of duty, honour and courage, the statement added.

The participation of officer trainees from friendly foreign countries alongside their Indian counterparts reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation and fostering enduring ties with friendly maritime nations, the statement said.

Training together at INA fosters mutual understanding, strengthens professional bonds and camaraderie, and promotes a shared commitment towards maritime security and cooperation.

During the ceremony, medals and trophies will be presented to officer trainees who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of training.

The highlight of the ceremony will be time-honoured 'Shipping of Stripes', signifying the conferment of Commissioned Officer ranks, marking the transformation of trainees into officers entrusted with the responsibility of leading personnel and serving the nation with honour.

This momentous occasion will be witnessed by the family members of the passing out course who have supported them throughout their journey of training.

It also recognises the contribution of the training faculty at INA in shaping the future leaders of the Navy.