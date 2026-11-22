MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 22 (IANS) In an attempt to familiarize Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students with traditions, temple architecture and spiritual heritage of Kashi, a photography competition was organised on Sunday in the run-up to Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 starting on November 28, an official of the Union Education Ministry said.

Students of BHU explored the historic Kamakoteeshwar Temple near Harishchandra Ghat and captured the temple's distinctive architectural features, and intricate details, gaining a deeper understanding of its historical and cultural significance, the official said in a statement.

Associated with the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, the Kamakoteeshwar Temple is known for its distinctive Indian architectural traditions and spiritual significance.

The idols of the deities forming the Shiva Panchayatana, are installed in accordance with traditional architectural principles, it said.

One of the students who participated in the competition, Khushi Yadav, described the temple's architecture as fascinating.

She said that learning about its history and distinctive features was an enriching experience and expressed her excitement at the opportunity to experience the cultural confluence of Kashi and Tamil Nadu and learn more about their shared traditions, the statement said.

A bhajan evening was also organised at the Vishwanath Temple at the BHU campus on Sunday evening.

A large number of devotees and students attended the programme.

They were introduced to the objectives and significance of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, along with the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

The pre-event activities aim at familiarising students with the traditions, temple architecture and spiritual heritage of Kashi while strengthening cultural ties between North and South India.

The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be organised from November 28 to December 12, 2026.

Earlier, the Ministry said that around 1,000 students from higher education institutions across the country will get an opportunity to study the ancient Tamil literary text 'Tirukkural', under the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0).

The initiative aims to familiarise students with the timeless ideas, teachings and ethical values contained in the celebrated Tamil literary work while promoting Indian knowledge and cultural traditions through multiple languages.

The Ministry has invited higher education institutions from across the country to participate in the programme.

Each participating institution can register and nominate one student from its campus for the initiative.

Selected students will have the opportunity to study the verses of Tirukkural and their meanings in a language of their choice.

The programme is designed to make the teachings of the ancient Tamil text accessible to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

In addition to the learning opportunity, all 1,000 selected students will be offered internships under the initiative.

Each student will receive an incentive of Rs 10,000, providing them with financial support while gaining practical experience and a deeper understanding of India's literary and cultural heritage.