MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE – New Zealand's Black Foils stormed to their first event victory of 2026 in Dubai, as defending SailGP champions Emirates GBR's hopes of reaching the $2 million Grand Final came to an end. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The Kiwi crew held off Australia's Bonds Flying Roos to claim a third consecutive victory in Dubai, ending a frustrating winless run stretching back to Portsmouth in 2025.

But while the Black Foils celebrated, there was heartbreak for Dylan Fletcher's Emirates GBR team, whose title defence came to a disappointing end after scoring just one point across the weekend's group racing.

Spain's Los Gallos completed the podium, while Grand Final hopefuls Artemis finished fourth following a costly startline penalty, leaving the battle for the remaining qualification spot wide open heading into Abu Dhabi.

For Burling and his crew, victory marked a welcome turnaround after a difficult season that saw them miss four events following a horror crash with DS Team France in Auckland in February.

The Black Foils had to work for their place in the four-boat Final, winning their last group race to qualify alongside Los Gallos, the Bonds Flying Roos and Artemis.

But once there, the New Zealanders took full advantage of early-start penalties for Artemis and Los Gallos, establishing a lead they would hold all the way to the finish

The result earned Burling's crew $400,000 in prize money and continued their remarkable record in Dubai, where they have now won three consecutive events.

The Bonds Flying Roos' second-place finish was their third in succession, with Tom Slingsby's crew recovering from the back of the fleet in their final group race to secure a place in the Final.

They collected $240,000, while Los Gallos took home $160,000 – but their thoughts will be firmly on the Season Grand Final next weekend in Abu Dhabi, which both teams are already qualified for.It was a weekend to forget for Emirates GBR.

The reigning champions arrived in Dubai knowing they needed a strong result to keep their Grand Final ambitions alive, but struggled from the outset.

A single point from Saturday's racing left Fletcher's crew facing an uphill task, and two further disappointing performances on Sunday ended their hopes of defending the Rolex SailGP Championship title.

There was frustration, too, for the U.S. SailGP Team. Taylor Canfield's crew entered Sunday in second place in Group A, well placed to reach the event Final, but were undone by the Black Foils' superior performance on Sunday.

However, Artemis's fourth-place finish means the Americans remain in contention for the last remaining Grand Final berth.

The Grand Final line-up will be decided at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix next weekend, where the 2026 season reaches its conclusion – and one team will go home $2 million better off.

Tickets for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council are on sale now at SailGP/AbuDhabi.