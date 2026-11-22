Mumbai Police Boosts Drug Curbing Efforts With Mobile Forensic Unit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police have deployed a newly launched Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) forensic van outside Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of efforts to curb drug abuse. The mobile unit is equipped with five rapid detection machines and 360-degree surveillance cameras to assist personnel in identifying narcotic substances and detecting drug consumption.

Explaining the capabilities of the equipment, Anti-Narcotics Cell Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Rohit Sali said the first machine, called 'TruNarc', has a library of 1,325 narcotic drugs and uses Raman laser technology to identify substances without opening their packaging.“The first machine is called 'TruNarc,' which contains a library of 1,325 narcotic drugs. It operates using a Raman laser effect. It can identify the drug inside a package without needing to open the polythene wrapping,” Sali said.

He said the second machine, 'Gemini', is an advanced version of TruNarc and can identify a wider range of substances.“The second machine is 'Gemini', an advanced version of TruNarc. While TruNarc covers only narcotic drugs and their precursors, Gemini features a library of 15,000 substances, including narcotics, precursors, hazardous chemicals, and explosives,” he said. Sali also explained the functioning of the third machine, the 'Dräger DrugTest 5000', which is designed to detect drug consumption through oral swab testing.“The third machine is the 'Dräger DrugTest 5000,' which is designed for detecting drug consumption. It uses an oral swab; alternatively, if a substance is found on a surface, a sample can be collected and placed into a cassette, which then provides results within 10 minutes, identifying the substance,” he said. (ANI)