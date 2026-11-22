Tholpavakoothu Puppet Show Held at Sabarimala for the First Time

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tholpavakoothu, a traditional shadow puppetry theatre art form, was performed for the first time at Sabarimala Temple on Saturday. Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar, along with his troupe, presented the traditional art form on the stage at the Valiya Nadappanthal. The performance depicted the story of Lord Ayyappa, bringing together traditional storytelling and the distinctive art of shadow puppetry.

Earlier this month, the sacred Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta district opened its doors, marking the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in large numbers after the gate was opened amid high security. The first phase of the pilgrimage runs from November 16 to December 27, concluding with the Mandala Pooja. Prior to the gate opening of the Sabarimala Temple for the Mandalam pilgrimage season, Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar shared the detailed list of the preparations made by the temple authorities for the devotees. The shrine will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, scheduled for January 14, 2027, before closing for the season on January 20. Devotees were seen waiting in long queues to enter the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. (ANI)