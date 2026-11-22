A shopkeeper in Noida was brutally assaulted by three men following a dispute over an unpaid food bill. The attack, which left the victim with serious head injuries and wounds above his eye, was captured on CCTV. The footage has now surfaced, showing the men repeatedly hitting the shopkeeper before fleeing the scene.

व्यापारी और भाजपा नेता सरोज गुप्ता जी सेक्टर 58 नोएडा के ऊपर हमला बदमाशों द्वारा किया गया,बहुत ज़्यादा नुकसान कर दिया दुकान का भी और शरीर का भी,अंग भंग करने का प्रयास लेकिन धारा बहुत हल्की, हमें सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही चाहिए Vinay Agarawal (@Vinay_Agarawal) November 20, 2026

@Uppolice नोएडा के सेक्टर 58 के सरोज गुप्ता जी पर जानलेवा हमला होने पर भी @noidapolice ने सख्त कार्रवाई करना उचित नहीं समझा @dgpup सर उपरोक मामले मे 307 का मुकदमा लिखा जाना चाहिए @Rajeevkrishna69 @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP @CP_Noida @dmgbnagar @gopalkagarwal @jitanderagarwa4

- Gaurav Gupta (समाजिक कार्यकर्ता-JAC) (@GauravGuptaJAC) November 20, 2026

The incident took place on the night of November 18 in the Sector 59 Road vendor zone. According to the complaint, the dispute began when three men visited the shop and ordered chilli chicken. When the shopkeeper asked them to clear their previous dues, the men allegedly lost their temper and attacked him.

Noida shopkeeper attacked over unpaid food bill

The victim, identified as Saroj Gupta, was at his shop between 10.30 pm and 11 pm when the three accused arrived. They were identified as Prashant, Pankaj and Karan Singh.

According to Gupta's complaint, he asked the men to pay their outstanding dues after they ordered chilli chicken. This reportedly led to an argument, which soon turned violent.

The three men allegedly attacked Gupta, repeatedly punching and hitting him on the head and stomach. During the assault, one of them picked up a table and smashed it against his head.

Gupta suffered serious injuries to his head and the area above his eye. His head wound was severe enough to require stitches.

Accused threatened to kill shopkeeper

People present nearby reportedly tried to intervene and stop the attack. However, the accused allegedly threatened to kill Gupta before escaping from the spot.

Following Gupta's complaint, police registered an FIR in connection with the incident. Police also said that preventive action had been taken against the accused.

CCTV footage of Noida assault surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the three men attacking the shopkeeper inside the vendor zone.

The footage captures the violence that followed the dispute over the unpaid food bill. The incident has brought attention to the assault on the shopkeeper, who sustained serious injuries while trying to recover his previous dues.