MENAFN - IANS) Sharjah, Nov 22 (IANS) The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) could consider the possibility of introducing free hits in Test cricket in the future, with its Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart confirming that the idea has been discussed, although it has stopped short of implementing the provision across all formats.

Free hits are currently part of limited-overs cricket, allowing the batter to face the next delivery without the possibility of being dismissed through most conventional modes after the bowler delivers a no-ball. However, the provision does not currently feature in the Laws of Cricket for Test matches.

Speaking in a media interaction on the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20) in Sharjah, Stewart said MCC, the custodian of cricket laws, had discussed the possibility but was not yet ready to introduce free hits across all forms of the game.

“Free hits are not in the laws at the moment. It's something we will consider. They only exist as playing regulations. We've discussed it, but at the moment we've stopped short of bringing free hits in for all cricket. But you never know, eventually we'll get there,” Stewart said.

Stewart also explained the thinking behind another recent change in cricket, under which a new batter has to face the next delivery after a dismissal, even if the batters had crossed before a catch was completed.

The MCC official said he had personally been keen on introducing the change for some time, but the idea gained momentum when organisers of The Hundred approached the club with suggestions for new playing conditions ahead of the competition's launch.

“It was actually something that I was very keen on, and I've been trying to get it through as a law that crossing on caught hadn't been done before,” Stewart said.

He recalled that when The Hundred was being prepared for its inaugural season around 2020, the organisers approached MCC seeking innovative changes to make the competition different.

“We discussed this law with them, and one of their guys had similar views on it as well. So we actually brought it in as a playing condition for The Hundred in the first year,” he said.

Stewart also recalled the positive response from former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who was involved with London Spirit as their coach during the competition's first season.

“That year, Shane Warne, bless him, was our London Spirit coach, and I was involved with London Spirit. He loved this rule. He said, 'If only this existed when I was playing, I'd have got so many more wickets',” Stewart said.“And it came in, and everyone said this was such a sensible rule. Once it had been in there, it was very easy to get it put into the law book,” he added.

The rule was intended to remove the advantage previously available to batters who could cross while the ball was in the air before a catch was completed. Under the revised provision, the incoming batter must take strike, allowing the bowler to attack the new player.