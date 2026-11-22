Replacement torsion spring pair installed during a documented garage door repair in Three Arch Bay, Laguna Beach, on October 25, 2026. Photo: Orange County Garage Doors.

Springs, lift cables and hardware removed during the October 25, 2026 Three Arch Bay repair in Laguna Beach. Photo: Orange County Garage Doors.

Replacement spring pair installed during the documented Crown Valley Highlands off-track door repair in Laguna Niguel. Photo: Orange County Garage Doors.

Documented residential repairs show how broken springs, displaced cables and worn hardware were addressed at local homes.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange County Garage Doors is highlighting recent residential service work to give homeowners a closer look at garage door repair in Orange County. The repair accounts describe the problems customers reported, the components replaced and the checks performed before the doors were returned to service.The recent work includes spring and cable repairs in Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach. Rather than presenting a list of services alone, the accounts explain what happened at individual properties and how the repair addressed the condition found.A broken spring can affect more than opening the doorAt a Seabridge home in Huntington Beach, both torsion springs were broken and both lift cables were off their drums. Technician Guy replaced the spring pair, cables, drums and end bearings, then checked manual operation before reconnecting and adjusting the existing opener.In Laguna Niguel's Crown Valley Highlands, an off-track door required work on several components. The existing cables were reset, and the torsion spring pair, drums and end bearings were replaced. The door was then balanced.A Three Arch Bay service call in Laguna Beach involved a broken spring together with visibly rusted hardware. Both springs, both lift cables and both end bearings were replaced during a visit lasting approximately one hour. Photographs show the removed hardware and the replacement spring pair. The rust was observed during the visit; its exact cause was not tested.These examples illustrate why a repair recommendation needs to reflect the condition of the door and its hardware, rather than the symptom alone.Repair details homeowners can reviewThe company's documented local repair accounts include available information such as the service location, reported problem, work performed, photographs and applicable warranty terms. Coverage varies by job and component; homeowners should review the written terms provided for their repair.For homeowners comparing services for garage doors in Orange County, these records provide specific examples of completed work. They also help distinguish a spring replacement from a repair involving cables, drums, bearings or an opener.Orange County Garage Doors provides residential garage door repair, spring replacement, cable repair, opener service and installation throughout Orange County. Its website includes service information and appointment requests for communities including Irvine, Tustin, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and surrounding cities. Same-day appointments depend on availability.About Orange County Garage DoorsOrange County Garage Doors Inc. is based in Tustin, California, and has served Orange County since 2013. Founded by Maoz Raz, the company provides garage door repair, installation and maintenance for local homeowners and businesses.

Maoz Raz

Orange County Garage Doors

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Orange County Garage Doors Highlights Recent Garage Door Repair Work Across Orange County News Provided By Orange County Garage Doors November 22, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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