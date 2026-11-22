MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Amid rising instances of girls from minority communities being abducted and forced into marriages in Pakistan, a Christian legal advocacy group 'Alliance Defending Freedom' (ADF) said the Islamic nation's judiciary often "fails" the victims given that human rights treaties only appear on paper, a media report said.

ADF has urged believers of the community to pray for an end to such forced marriages.

According to a report in 'Christian Today', around 1,000 girls in Pakistan are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married, often to a much older man every year. The victims are typically from the Islamic nation's Christian and Hindu minority communities.

Tehmina Arora, ADF's Director of Advocacy for Asia, told the media outlet that in some cases girls were threatened with acid if they did not apply their thumbprints to documents confirming conversion and marriage.

"Such documents are later used in court to show that the conversion and subsequent marriage were entirely voluntary. Violence and the threat of violence are further used to intimidate victims into testifying in court that their actions were voluntary."

According to Arora, even if a victim is able to somehow escape her captors, a court can still send her back on the basis of the documentation for her conversion and marriage.

She was quoted by the outlet, saying that even where this does not happen and the girl is able to make her way back to her family, she may still face stigma for the sexual abuse inflicted on her, and she and her family may still subjected to threats from her "husband".

Arora also said that while on paper Pakistan stands up for human rights,“in practice, the justice system too often fails the girls they (the human rights treaties) were written for."

She added that despite the apparently bleak situation, the progress being made on the issue is "slow".

Notably, Pakistan's Punjab province passed a law in April, setting the minimum age of marriage at 18 and stressed that the interests of the child should be the legal priority.

"Courts are also beginning to take a second look at cases they once closed," ADF's Director of Advocacy for Asia told 'Christian Today'.

"But this much-needed reform has met some powerful resistance. When Pakistan's National Assembly passed a bill in May 2025 to curb child marriage in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Council of Islamic Ideology strongly opposed it."

Arora warned that while the passing of such laws was to be welcomed, the situation would only improve if it is implemented by the police and the courts.