MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Hyderabad City Police on Sunday stepped up security following the receipt of an email warning of bomb blasts and replicating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in the city.

The email, allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), warned of terror attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that after receiving an intimidating email regarding possible bomb attacks at certain locations in Hyderabad, the police immediately initiated precautionary security measures.

Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security, he said in a statement on Sunday night.

The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email, he said.

The police have appealed to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and to remain calm. In case of noticing any suspicious person or unattended object, the public is requested to immediately inform the police by dialling 112.

Hyderabad Police are available 24×7 and remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, the Commissioner added.

According to an alert message sent by Special Branch to all police stations and top police officials, the sender, claiming affiliation with LeT, threatened to carry out bomb blasts at Hotel Tourist Plaza, Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station, Hyderabad with an intention to kill at least 300 people.

The sender threatened to replicate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Hyderabad on the same day, stating that attacks were intended to avenge the killing of their leader Lateef Bhat and other associates by the Indian Army.

In view of the specific threat to two important public locations, particularly a hotel and a major railway station, there is an immediate security concern and possibility of a threat to public life and property, stated the alert message.

The Crime Branch advised all police officers to remain on high alert and take immediate precautionary measures by strengthening security and surveillance at Hotel Tourist Plaza, Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station, Hyderabad and also at crowded public places, hotels, railway stations, bus stations, religious places and other important installations.

The officials were told to pay special attention to suspicious persons, unattended objects, vehicles and any unusual activities. Adequate patrolling, anti-sabotage checks and coordination with concerned security agencies shall be ensured, it added.