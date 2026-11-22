Pappu Yadav Criticizes Bridge Naming

Supaul (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav on Sunday criticised the BJP and the Bihar government after a cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga River was named 'Nitish Setu'. He said that Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, should be made Chief Minister if the government genuinely respects the veteran JD(U) leader.

"If you have so much respect for Nitish Kumar, then I urge you to make Nishant Kumar the chief minister. They came to power in Nitish Kumar's name. Why did you stab him in the back? Make Nishant Kumar or someone from the JD(U) the chief minister," Yadav told ANI. He further alleged that naming the bridge after Nitish Kumar was an attempt to serve political interests and said that senior Bihar leaders deserved respect beyond the naming of infrastructure projects.

"You have never shown Nitish Kumar any respect. Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan are far above any road or bridge, and you are making the bridge all about Nitish to serve your own political interests? You have insulted Bihar and its people," Yadav said. He further said that making Nishant Kumar the Chief Minister would be a way for the government to atone for its alleged actions. "If you want to atone for your sins, if you want forgiveness, then make the JD(U)'s Nishant Kumar the chief minister," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu, over the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday. Union Minister Chirag Paswan and state Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were also present on the occassion. Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Patna Airport, expressing his delight to meet Kumar at the airport. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport." The Nitish Setu is an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs. 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.