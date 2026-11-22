Model Code of Conduct Expected in Uttarakhand After January 14 Bath

The Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections is likely to come into effect after the first 'shahi snan' (royal bath) of the Haridwar Kumbh on January 14, 2027, according to internal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources. This emerged as a significant takeaway from the second day of the two-day extended BJP State Working Committee meeting held at Premnagar Ashram in Haridwar.

The event was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and other senior party leaders to review preparations ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Party insiders further indicated that following the conclusion of the deliberations, both the state government and the party organisation have been instructed to complete all pending administrative tasks and developmental projects by January 12 to streamline operations before the anticipated enforcement of the electoral guidelines.

Earlier today, outlining a comprehensive nine-point operational roadmap for party workers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged BJP cadres to avoid personal attacks, maintain organisational discipline, and effectively counter the opposition's allegations using verifiable facts and institutional records.

Commending the state government's measures-including stringent anti-cheating legislation and crackdowns on illegal land encroachment- Singh expressed confidence in the party's regional prospects. "The BJP government in Uttarakhand is as steadfast as the Himalayas and as continuous as the flow of the Ganga. Neither can anyone shake it, like the Himalayas, nor can anyone stop it, like the current of the Ganga. We will win again and continue working for Uttarakhand. For this, we must make a Bhagiratha-like effort," he added.

Uttarakhand's 70-member assembly held its last elections in February 2022. The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP in the state had secured 47 seats, way past the 35-seat halfway mark. Congress won 19 seats. The BJP-led government is seeking a third term in the assembly, having been in power since 2017, with Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM. Pushkar Dhami was appointed to the post of Chief Minister in July 2021.