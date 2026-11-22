Bhopal Hosts Women's Asian Champions Trophy at New Sports Complex

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the first phase of the 'International Sports Complex' on Sunday, built at Rs 1,000 crore, in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal. Notably, the venue is hosting the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying India was making its mark in sports at global events, including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

Coming to the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, defending champions India confirmed their place in the semi-finals with an emphatic 7–0 victory over Thailand. Deepika struck a hat-trick, Navneet Kaur converted two penalty strokes, while Mumtaz Khan and Sunelita Toppo scored a goal each as India registered their third successive win.

The result took India to nine points from three wins in three matches, securing a semi-final berth alongside Japan. India will next take on China on November 24.