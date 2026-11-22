BJP President Nitin Nabin Highlights Modi 25 Years Public Service

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and India's economic progress, while accusing the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the NDA alliance of spreading lies and misinformation. Addressing a Booth Workers Conference in Chandigarh, Nabin called upon party workers to unite ahead of the 2026 elections and reach out to the public for the development of Chandigarh, the BJP's victory and the creation of a strong India.

According to a BJP press release, Nabin spoke about the party's public service, the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the changes brought about in the country since 2014 in areas including poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, employment, security and direct benefit transfers. He said, "This welcome to people from various parts of Chandigarh is not merely formal; rather, it reflects the true spirit of "Mani Bharat." People from every region, religion, and sect of India are contributing to Chandigarh's development in a harmonious environment. This is India's true strength. When people from different regions, languages, and religions resolve to work together, the true nature of India is revealed. For this, I heartily thank all the residents of Chandigarh, the councilors, and the Mandal presidents."

Recalling his visit to Chandigarh, Nabin said it had been planned for some time but was delayed due to elections. He also emphasised that BJP workers remained active throughout the year and were not limited to election campaigns. "My visit to Chandigarh had been in the making for quite some time. Mr Mahendra Pandey also wanted me to visit Chandigarh soon, but elections came along. Some people ask what BJP workers do when elections come. I always say that BJP workers work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our workers and leaders are not part-time politicians who only appear during elections. Our workers always walk hand in hand with society, becoming a bridge between the public and the leadership," he said.

Nabin said a large number of women and people from local communities had attended the conference, sharing the common aspiration of seeing the BJP grow under Modi's leadership. "A large number of mothers, sisters, and people from the local communities are present at this event today. Everyone shares a common passion: that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the BJP continues to grow and the lotus continues to bloom," he said.

Highlighting Modi's leadership, Nabin said the country had a leader capable of uniting 1.4 billion citizens and taking the nation forward. He congratulated Chandigarh's people and party workers, saying their struggle and dedication had contributed to BJP-led governments coming to power across the country after the party's victory in 2014. He also compared the political situation before 2014 with the period under Modi's leadership, alleging that corruption was rampant and young people were disillusioned about their future at the time.

Nabin said Modi had emerged as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before being presented as the BJP's candidate for Prime Minister, following which people elected him to the post. He contrasted this with the Congress party's approach, saying it first appointed a Prime Minister and then fielded the person in elections. Referring to Modi completing 25 years of continuous public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister last October, Nabin said there was no other example in the world of a leader serving the country for such a long period without stopping or tiring.

On India's economic progress, Nabin said the country, which was once counted among the "Fragile Five", had emerged as the fourth-largest economic power in the world under Modi's leadership. He said institutions such as the World Bank, the Russian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recognised India as the fastest-growing economy, adding that 500 million people had been lifted out of poverty.

Targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over remarks on the country's economy, Nabin said some people criticised India abroad despite the country's progress. "Some of our friends eat the same soil, but go abroad and insult the country, saying that India's economy is a disaster. Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe these figures because he doesn't see any progress for himself, his family, or his party. I want to make it clear that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads, the Congress party will continue to decline," he said.

Nabin also accused the Congress of prioritising its own family during its long rule and alleged that senior leaders, including former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee, had been insulted within the party. Referring to the Congress government's earlier approach to the delivery of welfare benefits, Nabin recalled the statement by Rahul Gandhi's father that only 15 paise out of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the poor. He said Modi had decided that the entire amount should reach the beneficiaries directly.

Nabin also recalled that the Congress had ridiculed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, but said the accounts were now being used to transfer benefits under schemes such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to beneficiaries without middlemen. "Rahul Gandhi's father used to say that when one rupee leaves Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the poor. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that every single rupee would now reach the account of the poor. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, the Congress party ridiculed it. But today, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), funds from the Kisan Samman Nidhi and other social schemes are reaching the accounts of the poor directly, without any middlemen or Congress representatives. This is the biggest change since 2014," he said.

Speaking about employment and entrepreneurship, Nabin said the Modi government had helped address frustration among young people. He claimed that more than two lakh startups had been established in the country, enabling young people to become job creators instead of only seeking employment. He also said that under the 'Make in India' campaign, the country had moved beyond being a source of human resources and had emerged as a major manufacturing power in sectors such as mobile phones and technology. Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, Nabin said 1.4 billion citizens had stood with Modi when he called for quarantine. He also criticised the Opposition for mocking the clapping and thali-beating appeal and referring to the vaccine as the "Modi vaccine". (ANI)