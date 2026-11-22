MENAFN - IANS) Sharjah, Nov 22 (IANS) MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart has said the latest changes to the Laws of Cricket, implemented from October 1 and incorporated into the ICC's playing conditions, are aimed at keeping pace with the game's evolution while maintaining a balance between bat and ball.

Stewart said the amendments reflect how cricket has changed, particularly with the growing influence of shorter formats, which have encouraged players to experiment with batting techniques and fielding methods.

Speaking in a media interaction on the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20) in Sharjah, Stewart said MCC's responsibility as the custodian of the Laws of Cricket was to anticipate players' innovations and ensure they did not create loopholes that could affect the integrity of the game.

“The game evolves, and I think that's an exciting and great thing about the game – that it doesn't stay the same. A part of that is actually due to short-form cricket, where there's been so much innovation,” Stewart said.

He pointed to changes in boundary-catching regulations as an example of how the laws have adapted to the increasing athleticism of modern-day fielders. The latest amendment seeks to allow spectacular fielding efforts while ensuring players remain closer to the boundary and the field of play.

“We want to allow the athleticism, but we've also got to make sure that it's right for the game. We have made a tweak to the boundary-catching law this time to try to keep the fielders a bit closer to the field of play than perhaps had been allowed previously,” he said.

Stewart also highlighted how batting has transformed over the last two decades, with shots such as reverse sweeps and switch hits becoming increasingly common, requiring MCC to examine their implications from a legal perspective.

The introduction of technology through the Decision Review System (DRS) has also required changes in the interpretation of certain aspects, including the point of pitching.

“DRS has come in, obviously, and we've had to define things like the point of pitching. It used to just be the umpire with his or her naked eye. Now we've got Hawk-Eye, so it's the middle of the ball and where that lands,” Stewart said.

“Players will look for an advantage. They will always do that, and part of our job as custodians of the Laws of Cricket at MCC is to try and stay ahead of them, to think about what they might do and perhaps close down some loopholes before they become an issue. Sometimes we have to be reactive when things happen, but it's a very exciting time to be in the game,” he added.

Responding to concerns that modern cricket has increasingly favoured batters, Stewart acknowledged that the balance between bat and ball had shifted in favour of batting in certain formats. However, he said MCC had introduced several changes to address the issue.

He cited the 2017 restrictions on bat dimensions, which were introduced to limit the size of bat edges, along with recent changes that give bowlers a better opportunity to attack a new batter after a dismissal.“We've consciously tried to make some laws that give a bit more back to the bowling side. Cricket is all about the balance between bat and ball, and we know that particularly in short-form cricket, the bat quite often dominates the ball,” he said.

Stewart also referred to the revised rule under which a new batter must face the next delivery after a dismissal, even if the batters have crossed before a catch is completed.

“We want a balance between bat and ball, and that's why in some recent changes we have just given a little bit more back to the bowling side, and that actually was used yesterday when Shubham Gill was out in the last over of the day. The Indian team sent in a night watchman for two balls. We did the change of law in 2022, where, after a ball, the new batter has to face rather than the batters being able to cross, so we have consciously tried to make some laws that give a bit more back to the bowling side," he added.

The MCC official confirmed that all 73 changes introduced in the latest edition of the Laws of Cricket on October 1 have been incorporated into the ICC's playing conditions, ensuring consistency between international cricket and the laws followed at other levels of the game.

“All 73 changes that came into the laws on October 1 have been incorporated into the ICC's playing conditions, which is a real positive because we don't like it when the laws say one thing and the ICC regulations say another. We want people to see what they watch on television to be what they play on a Saturday afternoon,” Stewart said.

He added that MCC would continue working with the ICC and national cricket boards to ensure the laws remain relevant as the game evolves.