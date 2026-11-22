MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran wa started on February 28].

After a lull in Iranian attacks since early September, Bahrain faced renewed aggression on November 13. Amid the broader US-Iran war, the strikes on the kingdom have continued for over a week, with the latest sparking a fire at a civilian site, and injuring two in Bahrain.

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While Iran states that it attacks US bases in the region, the kingdom and US have issued statements countering these claims, with the former pointing to violations of state sovereignty.

Here is a timeline of the latest Iranian attacks on Bahrain, statements from different parties, and what it means for the region:

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November 13 : In a first since September, Bahrain intercepted two drones, according to the kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs which said Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has "explicitly claimed responsibility" for both the November 13 and a later, November 15, attack.

While Iran's IRGC said it destroyed a US early warning radar in Bahrain, in response to the "enemy's airstrike" against a telecommunications tower in Sirik, US Centcom's "fact-check" statement stopped short of mentioning a strike on Sirik.

Centcom countered IRGC's claims, stating that two Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward Bahrain were shot down by US forces.

November 15 : Bahrain's air defences intercepted and destroyed "several Iranian aerial attacks", according to a ministry statement.

In a statement by Bahrain's foreign ministry, the kingdom said it held Iran fully responsible for both the November 13 and 15 attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC said that six drones struck the radar at the American air defence site located at the Al Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain, according to Iran's official state news agency IRNA.

Without pointing to a specific claim, Bahrain said it rejects the IRGC's "baseless justifications", stressing that no pretext can legitimise violations of state sovereignty, and that the kingdom "rejects the use of its territory to settle accounts".

November 17: Hours after a warning of "potential threat" was issued to Bahrain residents, the country announced that Iran had launched attacks which were intercepted and destroyed, "before they could achieve their objectives".

Iran's IRGC said it hit an American radar site stationed at Sheikh Isa Base in Bahrain, IRNA reported. IRGC described the attack as a response to a US drone's violation of Iranian airspace on November 16 night.

However, US Central Command issued a fact-check of IRGC's statement, terming it "false". The US military said multiple Iranian one-way attack drones had been intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel.

November 18 : On Wednesday, Iran attacked both Bahrain and Kuwait Bahrain said it intercepted the attacks and Kuwait's army said its air defences were countering "hostile drone attacks". Bahrain condemned the renewed aggression towards the two nations, stating that Iran "continues its systematic hostile approach".

Iran's army alluded to the attacks, in an official statement carried by IRNA, and stated it struck US Patriot air defence systems along with drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait.

On November 18, without pointing to a specific source of the claims, US Centcom noted online claims of US personnel being injured by Iranian attacks and requiring medical evacuation are "false". The US military also added that no US personnel have been injured in any attempted Iranian attacks this week.

November 21: Two were injured in a fire that broke out at a civilian industrial facility targeted in the latest Iranian attack on Bahrain, the country's interior ministry said, an hour after an alert of potential threat had been issued to residents.

Those injured included a Bahraini citizen with a disability and a Pakistani resident, the country's ministry of interior said, adding that material damage was recorded at the facility. The former is reported to be in a stable condition while the latter remains in a critical state, the interior ministry confirmed on Sunday, adding that both are receiving treatment.

Iran Guards said that it struck and destroyed two radars attached to US military Patriot air defence systems stationed at the Al Rifaa and Awali bases, in response to "repeated violations of Iran airspace", IRNA reported. Bahrain denied the claims that Iran struck US military positions, noting the damage done to the civilian site.

Are the attacks connected to the Strait of Hormuz?

Before the current conflict disrupted maritime traffic, roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passed through the waterway. Since the war began in February, the strait has become a major point of confrontation between Iran and US.

Although the attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are separate from incidents involving commercial vessels, they are part of the wider confrontation affecting security across the Gulf.

Bahrain's role as a base for US naval operations also makes the kingdom important to American efforts to maintain a military presence around the strait.

Check out the Khaleej Times report to read more on how the Iranian attacks on Bahrain are linked to broader security

Arab countries condemn latest Iranian attack on Bahrain

After the Iranian attack caused a fire in a Bahrain civilian facility, UAE' Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) called the attack a "hostile" one, and said that it "constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability." Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia affirmed "its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all measures it takes to protect its security and stability."

Egypt also condemned the "heinous attacks targeting Bahrain", stressing that it is a violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. In a statement, Qatar stressed its categorical rejection of attacks on economic facilities, civilian objects, and civilians, and affirmed that the continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that undermines diplomatic efforts.

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