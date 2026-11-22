Manipal Hospitals And Bidhan Nagar Commissionerate Champion Lung Health And Preventive Care For Police Personnels
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 22nd November 2026: Recognising the growing impact of air pollution and occupational exposure on respiratory health, Manipal Hospitals, in association with the Bidhannagar Commissionerate, organised a special Lung Health and Wellness Camp for police personnels. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), encourage preventive healthcare and promote early screening among police personnel, who are routinely exposed to vehicular emissions, dust and other environmental pollutants while performing their duties.
Police personnel often spend extended hours outdoors, managing traffic, maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Such prolonged exposure to air pollution, smoke and dust can adversely affect respiratory health and increase the risk of developing chronic lung conditions. Despite these occupational challenges, respiratory symptoms may often go unnoticed or be dismissed, making regular health assessments and timely medical intervention particularly important.
The initiative was graced by the presence of the Debarshi Dutta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Commissionerate, along with Komal Dashora, Cluster Director, Mukundapur and EM Bypass Manipal Hospitals. Their presence will underscore the importance of collaborative efforts between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies in prioritising the health and well-being of frontline personnel.
The wellness camp featured expert consultations with pulmonologists, along with essential health assessments to help participants understand their lung health and identify potential risk factors. Eminent pulmonologists from the EM Bypass and the Salt Lake units of Manipal Hospitals, interacted with the gathering as the guest speaker, sharing insights on respiratory health, COPD prevention, early warning signs and effective lung health management.
The camp offered consultations with pulmonology specialists and health assessments, including Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), Random Blood Sugar (RBS), blood pressure, height and weight measurements. These screenings were aimed at encouraging greater awareness of individual health parameters and the importance of timely medical attention.
Through this collaborative initiative, Manipal Hospitals and the Bidhannagar Commissionerate sought to reinforce the importance of preventive healthcare for those who work tirelessly to safeguard the community. The programme also highlighted the need to make occupational health and wellness an integral part of police personnel's overall well-being.
Shri Debarshi Dutta, IPS, Joint CP, Bidhannagar said,“Traffic police personnel are exposed to environmental pollution and vehicular emissions daily, which may increase their vulnerability to respiratory conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). It is therefore important for them to prioritise their respiratory health by avoiding smoking, undergoing regular and comprehensive health check-ups, and seeking timely medical advice whenever they experience persistent respiratory symptoms. Additionally, keeping their health insurance coverage updated is essential to ensure financial preparedness and access to timely medical care in case of unforeseen health complications.”
Komal Dashora, Cluster Director, Mukundapur and EM Bypass Manipal Hospitals, said,“The primary objective of this joint initiative is to create greater health awareness among police personnel across all ranks and encourage them to prioritise preventive healthcare. As frontline guardians of public safety, they are constantly exposed to environmental and vehicular pollution, often placing their own health at risk while serving the community. Awareness initiatives such as these provide an important platform for health screening, early evaluation and expert medical guidance, helping our real-life heroes make informed decisions about their well-being. We aim to organise more such programmes across Kolkata and Bidhannagar in the coming days, extending these preventive healthcare initiatives to a larger number of police personnel.
Dr Debraj Jash, HOD Pulmonology Saltlake Cluster (Broadway + Saltlake) & EM Bypass said,“Traffic police personnel are among the most exposed frontline workers when it comes to air pollution. They spend long hours on busy roads, managing traffic and ensuring public safety, often breathing in vehicular emissions, dust and other airborne pollutants. While they work tirelessly to protect us, their own respiratory health can become increasingly vulnerable over time. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can adversely affect lung health and aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing or unusual fatigue should not be dismissed as routine discomfort arising from outdoor duty or seasonal infections. It is important that these real-life heroes receive timely health assessments, appropriate screening and access to preventive healthcare. Protecting those who protect us must also become a public health priority.”
Dr Arnab Bera, Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass said,“Our police personnel, particularly those managing traffic on the streets, are real-life heroes who work in demanding conditions every day to keep our cities safe and moving. However, in doing so, they are frequently exposed to vehicular pollution, dust and other environmental factors that can affect their long-term health, especially their respiratory well-being. At Manipal Hospitals, we believe that healthcare must extend beyond hospital walls and reach those who often put the needs of others before their own. Our initiative with the Bidhannagar Commissionerate is a small but meaningful step towards recognising their contribution and encouraging them to prioritise their health through preventive screening, expert consultations and greater awareness of respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia and COPD. Those who stand on the frontlines to protect our communities deserve to be protected and cared for in return.”
About Manipal Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is India's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
Police personnel often spend extended hours outdoors, managing traffic, maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Such prolonged exposure to air pollution, smoke and dust can adversely affect respiratory health and increase the risk of developing chronic lung conditions. Despite these occupational challenges, respiratory symptoms may often go unnoticed or be dismissed, making regular health assessments and timely medical intervention particularly important.
The initiative was graced by the presence of the Debarshi Dutta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Commissionerate, along with Komal Dashora, Cluster Director, Mukundapur and EM Bypass Manipal Hospitals. Their presence will underscore the importance of collaborative efforts between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies in prioritising the health and well-being of frontline personnel.
The wellness camp featured expert consultations with pulmonologists, along with essential health assessments to help participants understand their lung health and identify potential risk factors. Eminent pulmonologists from the EM Bypass and the Salt Lake units of Manipal Hospitals, interacted with the gathering as the guest speaker, sharing insights on respiratory health, COPD prevention, early warning signs and effective lung health management.
The camp offered consultations with pulmonology specialists and health assessments, including Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), Random Blood Sugar (RBS), blood pressure, height and weight measurements. These screenings were aimed at encouraging greater awareness of individual health parameters and the importance of timely medical attention.
Through this collaborative initiative, Manipal Hospitals and the Bidhannagar Commissionerate sought to reinforce the importance of preventive healthcare for those who work tirelessly to safeguard the community. The programme also highlighted the need to make occupational health and wellness an integral part of police personnel's overall well-being.
Shri Debarshi Dutta, IPS, Joint CP, Bidhannagar said,“Traffic police personnel are exposed to environmental pollution and vehicular emissions daily, which may increase their vulnerability to respiratory conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). It is therefore important for them to prioritise their respiratory health by avoiding smoking, undergoing regular and comprehensive health check-ups, and seeking timely medical advice whenever they experience persistent respiratory symptoms. Additionally, keeping their health insurance coverage updated is essential to ensure financial preparedness and access to timely medical care in case of unforeseen health complications.”
Komal Dashora, Cluster Director, Mukundapur and EM Bypass Manipal Hospitals, said,“The primary objective of this joint initiative is to create greater health awareness among police personnel across all ranks and encourage them to prioritise preventive healthcare. As frontline guardians of public safety, they are constantly exposed to environmental and vehicular pollution, often placing their own health at risk while serving the community. Awareness initiatives such as these provide an important platform for health screening, early evaluation and expert medical guidance, helping our real-life heroes make informed decisions about their well-being. We aim to organise more such programmes across Kolkata and Bidhannagar in the coming days, extending these preventive healthcare initiatives to a larger number of police personnel.
Dr Debraj Jash, HOD Pulmonology Saltlake Cluster (Broadway + Saltlake) & EM Bypass said,“Traffic police personnel are among the most exposed frontline workers when it comes to air pollution. They spend long hours on busy roads, managing traffic and ensuring public safety, often breathing in vehicular emissions, dust and other airborne pollutants. While they work tirelessly to protect us, their own respiratory health can become increasingly vulnerable over time. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can adversely affect lung health and aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing or unusual fatigue should not be dismissed as routine discomfort arising from outdoor duty or seasonal infections. It is important that these real-life heroes receive timely health assessments, appropriate screening and access to preventive healthcare. Protecting those who protect us must also become a public health priority.”
Dr Arnab Bera, Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass said,“Our police personnel, particularly those managing traffic on the streets, are real-life heroes who work in demanding conditions every day to keep our cities safe and moving. However, in doing so, they are frequently exposed to vehicular pollution, dust and other environmental factors that can affect their long-term health, especially their respiratory well-being. At Manipal Hospitals, we believe that healthcare must extend beyond hospital walls and reach those who often put the needs of others before their own. Our initiative with the Bidhannagar Commissionerate is a small but meaningful step towards recognising their contribution and encouraging them to prioritise their health through preventive screening, expert consultations and greater awareness of respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia and COPD. Those who stand on the frontlines to protect our communities deserve to be protected and cared for in return.”
About Manipal Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is India's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
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