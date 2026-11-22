MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Sunday launched the Amman Children Charter during the World Child Conference at the Al Hussein Cultural Center, marking World Children's Day, observed annually on Nov. 20.

Organized by GAM's Department of Social Facilities and Programs, the event brought together senior municipal officials, representatives from government ministries and civil society, and members of the Amman Children's Municipal Council.

The charter commits GAM to embedding children's rights into its broader strategic plan, lamenting youth as active partners in decision-making and ensuring their voices help shape the capital's future. It outlines core principles for safe development, including the rights to protection and care, play and recreation, education and creativity, healthy environments and safe parks, and self-expression.

GAM treats community outreach, particularly youth-focused initiatives, as a major driver of urban progress, according to the municipality. Through a citywide network of specialized social centers and partnerships with relevant institutions, the municipality delivers sustainable programs designed to build children's skills, boost their confidence, and meet their developmental needs.

The conference also featured a video exhibiting GAM's child-friendly infrastructure, including cultural centers, libraries, parks, and community empowerment initiatives.

Several national institutions also outlined their child welfare efforts during the event.

The Ministry of Social Development showcased its integrated care and protection services, including abuse prevention, psychosocial support for vulnerable children, nursery oversight, and early childhood development programs.

The Ministry of Education and Scientific Research detailed initiatives to foster cognitive and emotional growth by upgrading educational standards, training educators, and adopting inclusive teaching methods that address individual learning differences.

The National Council for Family Affairs mentioned its role in coordinating national child-rights policies across five core pillars: health, nutrition, responsive caregiving, early learning, and safety and security.

//Petra// HA