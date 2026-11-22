MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov on Sunday reviewed final preparations for Tuesday's Jordanian-Uzbek Business Forum and the signing of a final preferential trade agreement.

Both events will take place on the sidelines of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's upcoming official visit to the Kingdom, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah described the presidential visit as a "milestone" in bilateral economic ties and an opportunity to turn past understandings into tangible investment projects. He noted that the business forum will connect private-sector leaders to explore joint ventures, while the preferential trade agreement will boost the competitiveness of Jordanian exports, ease market access into Uzbekistan, and expand overall trade volume.

Kudratov pledged Tashkent's commitment to deepening economic cooperation and creating new avenues for private-sector partnerships. He said that the forum and trade deal will streamline bilateral commerce and bolster Jordan and Uzbekistan's market presence.

The officials identified priority sectors for joint investment and production projects, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, textiles, mining, fertilizers, energy, transportation, and logistics.

//Petra// HA