MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is continuing efforts to locate missing Jordanian sailor Mohammad Otaibi, who disappeared last week after an oil tanker operated by the UAE's ADNOC Logistics and Services was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry Spokesperson Fuad Majali said the ministry's Operations Directorate is coordinating closely with domestic agencies, notably the Jordan Maritime Commission, as well as authorities in the UAE and Oman through Jordan's embassies to intensify search operations.

Majali lauded Emirati and Omani authorities for their continuous search efforts. He said that diplomatic and operational coordination will continue across all involved parties and noted that the ministry will announce any updates as soon as new information becomes available.

//Petra// HA