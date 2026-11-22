MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Facebook.

“Ukraine is counting on Gripen aircraft as an important enhancement of its air defense capabilities, particularly in countering carriers of guided aerial bombs and jet-powered drones,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Khmara and Claesson discussed in detail the next steps toward transferring Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, as well as ways to accelerate the delivery of the jets and their weapons.

Khmara stressed that“it is important for Ukraine to receive the necessary capabilities alongside the aircraft, including Meteor missiles to counter Russian aircraft that carry guided aerial bombs.”

He also noted that“there is a need for ammunition for aircraft cannons, the transfer of which was discussed.”

Khmara and Claesson also focused on the security situation in the Baltic Sea and the critical needs of Ukrainian service members.

Khmara emphasized the importance of Swedish assistance, stressing that it should be based on the actual needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

“More than 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted by drone strikes. That is why partners' support should focus on various types of unmanned systems – front strike, middle strike and deep strike. The second priority is air defense. Deliveries of missiles for ground-based air defense systems, man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and air-to-air missiles are important,” Khmara emphasized.

He thanked Sweden for its effective and high-quality support and expressed readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Ukraine seeks to provide feedback on the use of Swedish weapons to improve their effectiveness, develop experience-sharing programs and expand industrial cooperation,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Ukraine, UK agree to jointly produce Ukrainian middle- and deep-strike drones in Britain

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting signed a letter of intent on further cooperation under the Gripen initiative for Ukraine in Brussels.