MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional military administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The injured woman is receiving the necessary medical assistance, the statement said.

The enemy attack also sparked a fire at a private house in the district. Another residential building was damaged by the blast wave.

No fatalities have been reported. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scenes.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked the town of Dymer in the Kyiv region overnight on November 22, hitting a five-story residential building.

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At least two people were killed and four others injured in the attack. One of those killed was an 18-year-old young man. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.