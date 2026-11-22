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United States Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts revealed on Sunday that he intends to launch a comprehensive review of President Donald Trump's tariff and tax policies, potentially seeking to reverse them.

The top Democrat, who is likely to regain the role as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee in the new Congress, told the Financial Times that he will hold hearings examining Trump's 10% tariffs, duties on steel, aluminum, and cars, and levies on Canadian imports.

"I don't think targeting Brazil with a 50 per cent tariff because you don't like the presidential election, or if you don't like what [Canadian Prime Minister] Mark Carney has had to say about you is right," the Democrat said, adding that he also plans to probe various investment agreements with South Korea, Japan, and Gulf states.