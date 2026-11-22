SumWize's 2027 tax guides put the new IRS figures in plain reference tables.

SumWize's 2027 contribution limits guide lists 401(k), IRA and catch-up amounts.

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Free guides collect the 2027 IRS and SSA figures in one place, with tables comparing 2026 and 2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SumWize (sumwizecalculators), a free library of more than 200 financial calculators and guides, published four 2027 outlook guides built from the figures the IRS and the Social Security Administration released this fall. The guides put the new numbers in plain tables next to the 2026 amounts, so readers can see what changes and what stays the same before they plan for 2027."Every fall the IRS and the Social Security Administration release the numbers people need to plan, and they arrive in separate notices that are hard to compare. We put the 2026 and 2027 figures side by side in plain tables so a reader can see the change at a glance," said Stephen Gold, owner of SumWize.What the guides cover:2027 federal income tax brackets and standard deduction: The IRS released the 2027 inflation adjustments on Nov. 5, 2026 in Revenue Procedure 2026-35. The seven tax rates stay at 10, 12, 22, 24, 32, 35 and 37 percent. For single filers, the 10 percent bracket covers taxable income up to $12,800 and the 37 percent rate starts at $661,376. For married couples filing jointly, the 37 percent rate starts at $793,651. The standard deduction rises to $16,600 for single filers (up $500), $24,925 for heads of household (up $775) and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly (up $1,000). These amounts apply to income earned in 2027 and reported on the return filed in 2028.2027 401(k) and IRA contribution limits: The IRS announced the 2027 retirement plan limits on Nov. 12, 2026 in Notice 2026-66. The 401(k) employee deferral limit rises $1,000 to $25,500, and the catch-up for age 50 and older rises to $8,500. The catch-up for ages 60 to 63 rises to $11,750. The total employee plus employer limit rises to $75,000. The IRA limit stays at $7,500, with the $1,100 catch-up unchanged. The Roth IRA income phase-out for single filers moves to $158,000 to $173,000, and for married couples filing jointly to $250,000 to $260,000.2027 Social Security COLA: The Social Security Administration announced on Oct. 14, 2026 that benefits will rise 3.6 percent in January 2027, up from a 2.8 percent increase for 2026. The increase reaches nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries, and about 7.3 million people receiving SSI will see higher payments starting Dec. 31, 2026. The maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax rises to $192,300 from $184,500. A monthly benefit of $2,000 becomes about $2,072, and each person's exact amount appears on the notice the SSA sends in December.Each guide lists its IRS or SSA source and notes that new legislation could change the 2027 figures, and SumWize updates the pages if that happens. SumWize's calculators currently use 2026 figures and will move to 2027 figures in January, so the guides are the place to find 2027 numbers until then.Readers can find the guides here: 2027 federal income tax brackets, 2027 401(k) and IRA contribution limits, and 2027 Social Security COLA.About SumWize: SumWize offers free financial calculators and plain-language guides on taxes, retirement, saving, borrowing and planning, at sumwizecalculators.SumWize provides general information, not tax or investment advice.

Stephen Gold

SumWize Calculators

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SumWize Publishes 2027 Tax Guides: 401(k) Limit Rises $1,000 to $25,500, IRA Unchanged News Provided By Gold Standard Solutions, Inc. November 22, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, U.S. Politics



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