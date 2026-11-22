TARIJA, BOLIVIA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BuildAConf, from the organizers of Bolivia Blockchain Conference and Tarija Tech Week, lets local organizers in any city run a professional conference, and gives exchanges, wallets and fintech brands a way to find those events.Most crypto sponsorship budgets follow a familiar route: the flagship conference in a major hub, then the next one, then the next. The users those companies want to reach often live somewhere else. BuildAConf ( ), a platform for building conferences, is designed for that gap. It gives organizers outside the big capitals the same toolkit that two Bolivian conferences were built on, and it gives sponsors one place to find the events.A test outside the capitalThe team's first large event, Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025, was held at Fexpocruz in Santa Cruz, drew 3,000 attendees in person and 1,000 online over two days, and had Binance as headline sponsor.The second test was harder. Tarija Tech Week 2026 ran on 1-4 October in Tarija, a mid-size city in southern Bolivia better known for wine than for technology events. It brought together 2,000 attendees in person and 500 online, with 118 speakers from 11 countries and 118 sessions. Binance was again headline sponsor, joined by Entel and Coca-Cola.“Everyone rushes to the big cities, and most of the country stays uncovered. Tarija showed that a regional city fills a venue when the event is done properly. With BuildAConf, any local organizer can do the same,” said Mariela Baldivieso, co-founder of BuildAConf.Built on a regulatory changeThe legal ground for that work was laid shortly before. Until June 2024, Bolivia's central bank prohibited the use of crypto assets in the financial system. Mariela Baldivieso, then a National Deputy, was one of the key political figures driving efforts to lift Bolivia's restrictions on crypto-asset use. She played a leading role in advancing the Comprehensive Crypto-Asset Adoption Bill (Proyecto de Ley de Adopción Integral de Criptoactivos, No. 019/2024–2025), while actively advocating for regulatory change and working alongside the local blockchain community and other stakeholders. Her political leadership and legislative efforts contributed significantly to the movement that ultimately led Bolivia's Central Bank to reverse its prohibition on the use of crypto assets in the financial system through Board Resolution 082/2024. Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025 followed.What a local organizer getsOne dashboard replaces the separate tools an organizer usually assembles by hand: an event website and installable app with offline QR tickets, ticketing with a phone check-in scanner, a single application flow for speakers, sponsors, media and influencers, and searchable catalogs filtered by country, topic and language. Demo: buildaconfWhat it means for sponsorsA company adds its profile once and is matched to conferences by region and industry, which makes it practical to back several smaller events close to its target users instead of one booth in a crowded hub.Status and pricingBuildAConf is in pre-launch, with the full platform launch planned for January 2027. It is available in seven languages. Organizers from seven countries (Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Chile, Pakistan, Honduras and Nigeria) are already preparing events, and dates will be announced as each is confirmed.The Free plan costs $0 and covers up to 300 attendees and 20 speakers. Pro is $149 per event or $399 per year, and Custom starts at $1,500. A platform fee applies only to paid deals made through the platform, and barter deals carry none. Organizers can start at buildaconf/para-organizadores; sponsors at buildaconf/para-sponsors.About BuildAConfBuildAConf is a platform for building conferences. It was co-founded by Alex Khvoinitskii, founder of Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025 and Tarija Tech Week 2026, and Mariela Baldivieso, former national deputy of Bolivia.Media contact: Alex Khvoinitskii,...

Alex Khvoinitskii

BuildAConf

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Crypto Sponsors Keep Returning to the Same Capitals. A Bolivian Team Is Building the Tools to Reach the Rest of the Map News Provided By KEY Difference Wire November 22, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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