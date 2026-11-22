MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly celebrated its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, in the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and host of other distinguished personalities.

The Jharkhand Governor, also the chief guest for the occasion, called upon the elected representatives to set up clear goals for the state's sustained and planned development over the next few years, so as to elevate it to greater heights.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato expressed special gratitude to the Governor for gracing the ceremony, saying how his dignified presence enhanced the splendor of the foundation day celebrations.

Further recalling the tumultuous journey of Jharkhand's formation as a separate state, the Speaker said, "Today's occasion is not merely a celebration of the establishment of a constitutional institution, rather it is also an occasion to remember the journey of Jharkhand's democratic consciousness, people's aspirations, struggle and achievements."

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that the state should move forward in a planned manner and it should set its sights on becoming number one state in the country by 2050.

He noted that Jharkhand is rich in natural resources, mineral wealth, cultural heritage, and strong democratic traditions and harnessing these strengths, the state can be propelled to greater heights.

During the event, Majhgaon MLA Niral Purty was honoured with the 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Outstanding Legislator Award'.

The Governor presented him with a citation, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

Some outstanding staff and officials of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat were also recognised.

Additionally, the 104th edition of the publication 'Udaan' and a book authored by the Assembly Speaker were unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the Legislative Assembly as the supreme temple of democracy-a place that does not discriminate based on caste, religion, income, or social hierarchy, but rather serves as a sanctuary for humanity.

According to the Chief Minister, work has been carried out in various sectors-including education and women's empowerment-over the past five to six years.

Long-term policies and action plans are being developed with a vision for what Jharkhand should look like by the year 2050.

Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto said that the success of the House should not be measured merely by the number of sittings held or bills passed, but by the extent to which the problems faced by the public are resolved.

He noted that between 2020 and 2024, there was an average of about 24 sittings per year, while 32 sittings were held in 2025.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that these sittings are meaningful, conducting rigorous reviews of the budget and government expenditure, strengthening the effectiveness of legislative committees, and maintaining a balance between development and the environment.