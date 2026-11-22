MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 22 (IANS) Russian forces have captured the settlement of Sosnovy Bor in Ukraine's Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement posted on the Russian social network MAX, the ministry said units of its North group of forces established control over the settlement as a result of active operations.

The ministry added that Russian operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery destroyed a launcher of the Neptun coastal missile system.

They also hit energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, facilities where drones are produced and stored, and launch pads, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas, according to the statement.

Russian air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs and 792 fixed-wing drones in the past day, the ministry said.

In another statement posted on MAX, the ministry said Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight on Ukraine's energy facilities, port infrastructure and vessels, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The targets hit included the 330-kV "Pravoberezhnaya" power substation in the city of Zaporizhzhia, which the ministry said supplies electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises.

In the port of Kiliya, in Ukraine's Odesa region, port infrastructure used for delivering military equipment and cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces was also struck, according to the statement.

In addition, a dry freight ship carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian military was hit while at sea, northeast of Odesa, the ministry said.

On Friday, a senior Russian diplomat said the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine could be discussed once Kyiv acknowledges the non-negotiable nature of Russia's demand that it must not join NATO,

"Once this happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed in one way or another," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, adding that Russia is not opposed to dialogue but will not discuss Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Ryabkov stressed that Ukraine's NATO membership is "a completely unacceptable option" for Moscow.

–IANS

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