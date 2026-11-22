MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery will introduce more products and services worldwide that advance high-tech and green ecosystem innovation. The global automotive industry is undergoing profound transformation as boundaries are redefined. As the sector shifts from individual breakthroughs toward integrated ecosystems, automakers are increasingly measured by their ability to extend engineering capabilities beyond vehicle production. As one of the most globally integrated Chinese automakers, Chery is evolving into a globally trusted industry leader.

Automotive Engineering as the Foundation: Extending Core Capabilities into Diverse Real-World Applications

Chery's vehicle manufacturing provides a foundation for its scale and cash flow while serving as a testing ground for emerging technologies. In the first three quarters of 2026, Chery Group sold 2.207 million vehicles and exported 1.551 million vehicles, maintaining its leading position in China's automotive export market.

Building on this foundation, Chery is expanding into smart energy, AiMOGA embodied AI robotics, Level 4 autonomous Robotaxi services, Lingxiao eVTOL aircraft, and intelligent agricultural machinery. These ventures leverage vehicle engineering, R&D, global supply chains, and distribution networks spanning 130+ countries and regions.

Verifiable Engineering Progress: Demonstrating Ecosystem Transformation Through Scaled Deployment and Measurable Targets

Chery aims to translate emerging technologies into verifiable engineering applications with large-scale deployment potential. AiMOGA Robotics has delivered more than 3,000 robots worldwide, with operations spanning over 60 countries, while the Lingxiao eVTOL aircraft has been demonstrated.

Its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) smart energy business aims to establish 20,000 stations worldwide by 2029, while its microgrid project in Spain has entered commercial operation. These milestones ground Chery's ecosystem transformation in automotive-grade engineering validation and real-world commercial applications.







Redefining the Future of the Automotive Industry: Synergies Between Chery's Core Business and Emerging Ecosystem Ventures

Chery's strategy raises a central question for the next decade: whether vehicle manufacturing can sustain emerging technologies through sustained cash flow and engineering expertise, and whether commercially viable ventures can strengthen the core business through greater technological sophistication and brand value.

Chery aims not to diversify, but to translate decades of automotive engineering expertise into lasting competitive advantages in future technologies and ecosystems. Whether robotics, low-altitude mobility, and smart energy can become commercially sustainable and benefit Chery's core automotive operations remains a question only time will answer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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