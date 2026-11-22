MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Taking forward the nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson, on Sunday inaugurated a newly-developed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Park at B.K. Dutt Colony near Najaf Khan Tomb here, an official said.

On the occasion, Chahal said that it was a matter of great happiness for him to inaugurate this park on the special occasion of the 50th Sunday of the plantation campaign.

He added that the park was earlier in a poor condition and properly maintained.

NDMC took over the park and undertook its development and beautification.

Various improvement works have been carried out, including civil works, installation of railings, repair of the boundary wall, painting and whitewashing, construction of the park new gate and installation of red Kota stone along the park boundary wall, Chahal said.

These improvements have given the park an attractive appearance that complements the architectural character of the nearby historic Najaf Khan Tomb.

The NDMC Vice-Chairperson added that the development of this park is an effort by NDMC to provide better green spaces to local residents and create greater awareness about environmental conservation.

While dedicating the park to the residents, Chahal appealed to them to actively participate in its upkeep and maintenance.

He said that this initiative of NDMC is an important step towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and making New Delhi greener, cleaner and more beautiful.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the NDMC organised its 50th consecutive Sunday Special Mega Plantation Drive near Najaf Khan Tomb in B.K. Dutt Colony.

Completing 50 consecutive Sundays of plantation drives reflects the commitment of NDMC, local residents and various partner organisations towards environmental protection, Chahal said.

During the plantation drive on Sunday, saplings of various species, including Peepal, Mango, Amla, Chikoo, Lemon, Guava Belpatra and Ashok were planted.

Chahal added that NDMC plans to install QR codes on every plant in the future.

"By scanning these QR codes, people will be able to access complete information about each plant, including its species, date of plantation and the name of the person who planted it."

This will help maintain a digital record of every plant and encourage people to take greater responsibility for its care and protection, the NDMC Vice-Chairperson said.

On the occasion, Chahal also felicitated the 'Paryavaran Praharis' who have consistently contributed to the plantation campaign.

Palika Sahayaks, along with senior employees of the Civil and Horticulture Departments, were honoured for their dedicated and commendable work.

The plantation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, women, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives, members of Market Traders Associations and NDMC officers and employees.

Chahal said that RWAs, Market Traders Associations, embassies, schools, colleges, various institutions and NDMC employees have actively participated in the campaign.

With everyone's collective efforts, the initiative has emerged as a good example of public participation in environmental conservation.