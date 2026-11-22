Nine Maharashtra Family Members Die in Rajasthan Highway Truck Crash

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Nine members of a family from Amrale village in Maharashtra's Dhule district were killed while four others were left seriously injured after their Cruiser vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan. Narendra Pawar, a relative of the deceased, informed that his family members were returning from Khatu Shyamji when the accident occured near Shambhupura.

"An accident occurred near Kota. My family had gone to visit Khatu Shyamji, and the accident took place while they were returning. Nine members of my family have died, and four others are in serious condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Kota," Pawar said. He further said that the government had made arrangements to transport the bodies to their village and that they were expected to arrive late tonight. "The government has made arrangements to transport the bodies; they are expected to arrive late tonight, after which the last rites will be performed. The accident has claimed nine lives, while four injured family members are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shobha Bachhav on Sunday met the family members of nine people from her constituency who died in a road accident in Rajasthan and assured them of all possible assistance, including efforts to secure financial aid and a government job for an eligible family member. Speaking to reporters after meeting the bereaved family, Bachhav said she received a call from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday morning, informing her about the accident involving travellers from her constituency.

"Just this morning, at 9.00 AM, I received a call from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla. He informed me that a group of travellers from my constituency met with an accident in Rajasthan at 2.00 AM while on their way back home. Nine members of the same family lost their lives in the tragedy, and those who sustained injuries have been admitted to a hospital," she said.

The Congress MP said she had visited the family to offer support and would approach the District Collector to ensure that the bereaved family receives the necessary financial assistance from the government. "We are providing all possible assistance, and the Speaker also shared the contact number of one of the sons of the family with me. I have come here to meet the family. I will certainly speak to the District Collector to ensure that all necessary financial aid is provided by the government," Bachhav said. She further said that she would also make efforts to explore the possibility of providing a government job to a member of the family. "Furthermore, I will also make efforts to see if any member of the family can be provided with a government job," she added. (ANI)