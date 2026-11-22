Bihar CM Honors Literary Legacy Of Iconic Poet Vidyapati In Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary attended the death anniversary programme of great poet Vidyapati at the Vidyapati Bhawan on Sunday. CM paid tribute to the literary legacy of the poet Vidyapati with flowers, calling the late poet a "symbol of Mithila's cultural consciousness." He also paid tribute to the renowned poet by offering floral tributes at his statue. Bihar CM placed flowers as a mark of respect and remembrance, honouring the poet's literary contributions and legacy.

CM Samrat Chaudhary penned a heartfelt note on his X handle after his visit on Sunday. He wrote, "I paid tribute to the invaluable literary legacy of the great poet Vidyapati, a symbol of Mithila's cultural consciousness, by participating in the 'Vidyapati Memorial Festival–2026' organised by the Chetana Samiti in Patna." पटना में चेतना समिति द्वारा आयोजित 'विद्यापति स्मृतिपर्व समारोह–2026' में सहभागिता कर मिथिला की सांस्कृतिक चेतना के प्रतीक महाकवि विद्यापति जी की अमूल्य साहित्यिक विरासत को नमन किया। - Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) November 22, 2026

Poet Vidyapati, also known as Maithil Kavi Kokil, was a Maithili and Sanskrit poet, writer, composer, and scholar from Bisfi in Bihar. A devotee of Shiva, he composed hymns to Shiva, Durga, and Ganga, as well as lyrical love songs centred on Radha and Krishna. (ANI)