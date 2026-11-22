Air raid and blackout mock drills were conducted across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as part of emergency preparedness measures, with personnel from Civil Defence, police, Fire and Emergency Services, district administration and hospitals participating in the exercises to assess interdepartmental coordination and response during emergencies.

In Moradabad, personnel from Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency Services took part in an air raid mock drill. Deputy Controller of Moradabad Civil Defence Neeraj Chakra said the exercise was conducted under the directives of the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments and was organised simultaneously across all 75 districts of the state.

“This is a mock exercise. The drill has been conducted under the directives of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It was announced across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh at 6:00 PM, and in line with this, it has been organised here in Moradabad as well. The primary objective was to ensure coordination during a complete blackout such as the one required during an air raid or an air-raid warning,” he said.

In Gorakhpur, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said Civil Defence had conducted an interdepartmental mock drill to prepare personnel for blackout conditions during an air raid.“Civil Defence has conducted a very well-coordinated interdepartmental mock drill here to prepare for blackout conditions during an air raid. It is held every year. It offers many benefits in terms of departmental coordination and reducing response times,” he said.

The SSP expressed confidence, saying, "Last year, it was also very well organised. This year, too, it has been very well organised. We are all prepared to perform even better in the future." Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the blackout mock drill was organised to assess the preparedness and coordination of various departments, adding that residents had been informed in advance and had cooperated with the exercise.

“We conduct mock drills from time to time. This time, a blackout mock drill was organised to assess the preparedness of our entire department. We had informed the local residents in advance that this drill would take place, and they have cooperated very well. Civil Defence, the police, the administration, and hospitals all participated in the exercise, focusing on rescue, safety, and relief operations. Conducting such drills periodically is essential, as these types of situations could arise at any time. Hopefully, this will prove highly beneficial, ensuring that we remain fully prepared for such emergency situations,” Meena said.

He also explained the importance of public cooperation during a blackout, particularly in responding to sirens and switching off lights.“From time to time, our Civil Defence Department conducts drills like this. We also appealed to people to cooperate. Understand the siren: when there is a blackout, do not turn on the lights. People should also know how they can help or cooperate. Everyone has cooperated well with us. All departments have also worked well and in coordination. Wherever there have been shortcomings and improvements are needed, we will work on them. Those departments will also be informed,” he said.