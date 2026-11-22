A 72-year-old widow living alone in a village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district was allegedly tied up, assaulted and robbed of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 by two unidentified individuals who entered her home on Saturday evening. The victim, identified as Tara Devi, lives in Bheta village. Her son, Neeraj Joshi, works and lives in Rudrapur city in Udham Singh Nagar district. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of elderly residents in remote villages, particularly those whose children live and work away from home.

How did the robbery come to light?

According to police, the incident came to light at around 8 pm on Saturday after neighbours heard noises coming from Devi's house. When they reached the spot, they found her with her hands and feet tied.

The neighbours freed her, following which she told them that two people had entered the house, held her hostage and assaulted her before escaping with around 20 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 in cash.

A 72-year-old woman was tied up and robbed at her home in Bhenta village, Kanda, Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand.

The victim, Tara Devi, was alone at home when the intruders allegedly tied her hands, legs and mouth and assaulted her before fleeing with around 2.25 tolas of gold jewellery, including her mangalsutra and earrings, along with ₹25,000–30,000 in cash.

Neighbours heard noises and rushed to her rescue. Police have inspected the spot and started an investigation.

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The village guard informed the Khatigaon police outpost about the incident. A police team reached Bheta around midnight.

On Sunday morning, Devi's son Neeraj also reported the robbery through the Dial 112 emergency service from Rudrapur.

Police collect evidence, forensic examination expected

A team led by Circle Officer Rajesh Sah and Station House Officer Balwant Kamboj visited the house and inspected the scene. Police collected evidence, while a forensic team is expected to examine the spot as part of the investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sah said the victim's statement had been recorded. He added that a forensic team would collect evidence.

The identities of the two suspects and their whereabouts were not immediately known.

Earlier theft in neighbouring village adds to concern

The latest robbery has also brought attention to an earlier theft reported in Karadiya village, which falls under the same gram panchayat. A theft took place at the house of Jeevan Karnatak on April 28.

Villagers said that case had not yet been solved. They have now urged the police to investigate both incidents and strengthen security in the area.

Uttarakhand migration leaves many hill villages with ageing residents

The incident has brought into focus the difficulties faced by elderly people who continue to live in remote villages while younger members of their families move elsewhere for work.

Rural out-migration from Uttarakhand's hill districts has been a longstanding concern. The state's Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission notes that several mountain districts have recorded slow population growth, while some villages have been left with only a small number of residents.

A Uttarakhand government skill-gap study published in December 2021 also highlighted the movement of people in search of employment. Among those surveyed who had migrated within India in the preceding year, Delhi was the most frequently reported destination, accounting for 35% of migration. Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana were among the other destinations. The study identified a lack of employment opportunities in people's hometowns as a major reason for work-related migration.

The scale of the challenge is also reflected in figures cited by the Centre in Parliament in December 2025. The Uttarakhand government was implementing the Mukhyamantri Palayan Rokatham Yojana in 474 villages affected by out-migration, with livelihood initiatives aimed at encouraging people to stay in or return to these areas.

For families whose younger members have moved to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and other urban centres, elderly parents may continue to live in their ancestral homes. While migration does not mean every such household is left without support, the robbery in Bheta highlights the security concerns that can arise when older residents live alone or have limited immediate assistance nearby.

(With agency inputs)