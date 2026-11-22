MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Tenax Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: TENX) securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/tenax-therapeutics-inc-tenx-class-action-lawsuit.

Tenax Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made statements that were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that:



the Company's lead clinical program, TNX-103 was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe;accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; andas a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Tenax Investors?



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/tenax-therapeutics-inc-tenx-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Tenax you have until December 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Tenax Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Tenax Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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