President Bukele

Stability, Security, Development through Partnerships and Diaspora Engagement

Organization Highlights Regional Cooperation and the Importance of Linking Security Efforts with Economic Recovery and Institutional Development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haiti Pathway Forward (HPF) issued a statement regarding El Salvador's cooperation in international efforts addressing Haiti's security situation, highlighting regional collaboration and the importance of complementary initiatives to support the country's recovery.

The organization acknowledged El Salvador's participation in security efforts in Haiti and President Nayib Bukele's expressed commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at addressing violence by armed groups.

Dr. Kely Rely, Director of HPF's Latin America Initiative, noted that the historical relationship between Haiti and Latin America provides an important foundation for regional cooperation.

"Haiti and the countries of Latin America share longstanding historical ties dating back to the region's independence movements. Current cooperation presents an opportunity to strengthen regional relationships and advance initiatives of mutual interest," said Dr. Rely.

In 1816, Haiti provided support to Simón Bolívar during his efforts to advance the independence of South American territories. Under the leadership of President Alexandre Pétion, Haiti provided resources, assistance, and refuge to Bolívar and his associates. This episode remains an important historical reference in the relationship between Haiti and Latin America.

Dr. Daniel Faustin, Chairman of HPF, addressed Haiti's prolonged security challenges and their consequences for the population.

"For more than a decade, Haitian communities have faced serious security challenges, displacement, and difficulties accessing essential services. These conditions have affected families, young people, educational institutions, and economic activities. International cooperation efforts are therefore an important consideration in discussions about Haiti's future," said Dr. Faustin.

HPF also expressed its solidarity with the families of Salvadoran personnel reported missing during their mission in Haiti. The organization emphasized the importance of the safety of personnel involved in cooperation initiatives, as well as the protection of Haiti's civilian population.

Security and Economic Development

Mr. Fritz Massé Clairvil, President of Haiti Pathway Forward, stated that efforts to improve security conditions in Haiti should also address the economic, social, and institutional factors affecting the country's stability.

"Security initiatives represent one part of a broader recovery process. Haiti's sustainable recovery also requires investment in infrastructure, job creation, education, institutional strengthening, and economic opportunities. Cooperation among the Haitian government, the international community, the private sector, and the Haitian Diaspora can contribute to advancing these objectives," said Clairvil.

Clairvil also emphasized the importance of developing a comprehensive national security and economic development plan to ensure continuity and sustainability once Salvadoran military personnel conclude their mission and leave Haiti.

"Haiti must begin preparing for this transition well in advance. A national security and economic development strategy is essential to ensure that security gains are sustained after the departure of Salvadoran forces. Such a plan should establish clear priorities for strengthening Haitian security institutions, developing local capacity, restoring economic activity, and coordinating long-term support from international partners and the Haitian Diaspora," Clairvil stated.

Dr. Joseph Baptiste, Vice President of Haiti Pathway Forward and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, stated that veterans from the United States and Canada have communicated to Haitian authorities their willingness to help train young Haitian women and men interested in serving their country.

"Haiti must prepare its security institutions and develop local capacity well in advance of the departure of Salvadoran personnel to ensure continuity and sustainability," Dr. Baptiste added.

HPF maintains that Haiti's recovery requires coordinated initiatives addressing security, the effectiveness of public institutions, access to economic opportunities, and the humanitarian needs of the population.

The organization noted that international cooperation can contribute to these objectives, while recovery efforts should include the participation of Haitian stakeholders and respect the country's national sovereignty.

Haiti Pathway Forward reiterated its interest in regional and international cooperation initiatives addressing security, institutional recovery, and economic development in Haiti.

About Haiti Pathway Forward (HPF)

Haiti Pathway Forward, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Haiti's stability, security, and development through civic engagement, strategic partnerships, humanitarian initiatives, and international cooperation.

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Media Contact:

Haiti Pathway Forward, Inc.

Washington, D.C.

FRITZ M. CLAIRVIL

HAITI PATHWAY FORWARD, INC.

+1 347-981-1764

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Haiti Pathway Forward Addresses El Salvador's Security Cooperation in Haiti News Provided By Haiti Pathway Forward November 22, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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