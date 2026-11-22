MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Anish Giri and Alireza Firouzja won the first day of their semifinals as the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot moved into the knockout stage in Budapest on Tuesday. Giri beat top seed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave by 14.5 points to 5.5, while Firouzja took the day against Fabiano Caruana by 12 points to 8. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The four group winners came through five days of Fast Classic to reach the title bracket. Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana were the top scorers of the group stage with 17 points each, winning Groups D and B, while Firouzja took Group A and Giri Group C on 15 points. The opening-night blitz then set the pairings: Vachier-Lagrave's second place in the Blitz Swiss made him top seed and set up a meeting with Giri, while Firouzja and Caruana met in the other semifinal.

Each knockout day has seven games: four blitz at 3+2, two rapid at 15+10 and one Fast Classic at 45+30. A blitz win is worth one point, a rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half for a draw, so a single Fast Classic win outweighs a clean sweep of the blitz. The score resets overnight and Wednesday starts from zero.

Wednesday brings the same pairings again, and the second day is decisive: the two match winners go through to the final on Thursday and Friday, while the losers drop out of the title race and into the match for third place. That leaves Giri and Firouzja one drawn day away from the final. Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana must win on Wednesday to force an Armageddon game at the end of the day, where the player with more points over the two days chooses colour.

Giri edged the four blitz games 2.5-1.5 against Vachier-Lagrave, and both rapid games were drawn, so Giri took a one-point lead, 6.5-5.5, into the Fast Classic game. He then won it with the white pieces, worth eight points, to take the day 14.5-5.5 against the top seed.

Firouzja swept all four blitz games against Caruana, the joint top scorer of the group stage, to open a 4-0 lead. Caruana hit back at once, winning the first rapid game with the black pieces to level the day at 4-4, but Firouzja answered in kind with a black win of his own in the second rapid game and led 8-4 going into the Fast Classic game. A draw there was enough to give him the day 12-8.

Magnus Carlsen, who won the opening Blitz Swiss but went through the group stage without a Fast Classic win, faces Bibisara Assaubayeva in the bracket for places 17 to 20. Back in the faster formats, he took the four blitz games 3.5-0.5 and won both rapid games. Having already clinched the day's match 11.5-0.5, Carlsen forfeited his Fast Classic game against Assaubayeva.

The biggest turnaround of the day came in the bracket for places 9 to 12, where Haik Martirosyan trailed home favourite Richard Rapport 3-9 going into the Fast Classic game, then won it with the black pieces to take the day 11-9. Hans Moke Niemann and Wesley So also used the eight-point game to turn their days around, Niemann beating Liem Le 13.5-6.5 and So beating Vincent Keymer 14-6.

Day one in the other brackets:

Hans Moke Niemann 13.5-6.5 Liem Le, Ian Nepomniachtchi 15-5 Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Arjun Erigaisi 11.5-8.5 Jorden van Foreest, Richard Rapport 9-11 Haik Martirosyan

Levon Aronian 9-11 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Vincent Keymer 6-14 Wesley So

Magnus Carlsen 11.5-8.5 Bibisara Assaubayeva, Vladislav Artemiev 17-3 Andrew Hong

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu 11-9 Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Vaishali Rameshbabu 7-13 Abhimanyu Mishra

Among the Indian players, Arjun Erigaisi won his first day against Jorden van Foreest 11.5-8.5 in the bracket for places 9 to 12. Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu recovered from a 1-3 deficit after the blitz, winning the first rapid game and holding the Fast Classic to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov 11-9 in the bracket for places 21 to 24. Vaishali Rameshbabu held Abhimanyu Mishra to a draw in the last Fast Classic game of the day to finish, but Mishra's lead from the blitz and rapid gave him the day 13-7.

Full results: totalchess/tournaments/budapest-2026

The semifinals conclude on Wednesday 18 November with the same order of play: blitz from 15:00 CET, rapid at 16:15 and 17:30 and the Fast Classic game at 18:45, followed by Armageddon where needed. The finals and third-place matches in all six brackets are played on 19 and 20 November, when the winner of the first Total Chess event is decided. A total of $650,000 in prize money is at stake across the six brackets.

Tuesday was the first time the full Total Chess format, with Blitz, Rapid and Fast Classic counting in the same match, was played in competition. Testing the format in a live competitive environment is one of the primary objectives of the Budapest pilot, together with seeing how the rules work in practice and evaluating whether certain aspects of the regulations could be refined.

The format and regulations were developed with considerable thought and input, but the real test is how they work in live competition. Total Chess will gather feedback from players, arbiters and other stakeholders and assess whether any refinements are needed before the inaugural season begins in March 2027. There is no predetermined view that the rules need to change; the aim is to test the format thoroughly and take the best possible version of it into the first full season.