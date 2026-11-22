MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe emerged as the men's and women's champions, respectively, at the 82nd National Squash Championships at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Sunday.

Top seed Abhay Singh from Tamil Nadu, ranked 26 in the world and winner of individual silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games, defeated second seed Mumbaikar Veer Chotrani 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 to secure his third senior National crown in his fifth successive final.

It was qualifier Akanksha's maiden senior National title in what was her third consecutive final, as the two-time National Games winner from Goa, who returned from injury recently, beat Tamil Nadu's 5/8 seed Shameena Riaz 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

It was the first senior National final for both Shameena, who beat top seed Rathika Seelan in the semifinals, and Chotrani.

Atul Kumar Yadav (5/8 seed) emerged ProCoach champion after overcoming Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0 in the final.

Earlier, in the semifinals on Saturday, top seed Abhay Singh defeated 3/4 seed Rahul Baitha 11-2, 11-3, 11-7, while second seed Chotrani beat qualifier Yash Fadte 13-11, 11-1, 3-11, 13-11.

In women's last-four, 5/8 seed Shameena Riaz edged out top seed Rathika Seelan 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3. Shameena will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Akansksha Salunkhe and Aadya Budhia for the title. Aadya Budhia had stunned second seed Nirupama Dubey in a five-game thriller in the women's quarterfinals.

The tournament had started with 394 confirmed entries and produced several engrossing encounters as players battled for top honours. The championship provided a valuable platform for young and emerging players to test themselves against some of the country's best competitors and gain important experience at the national level. The championship was held across three featured events, underlining the growing popularity of squash and the depth of talent in the country, particularly as the sport gets ready to make its debut at the Olympic Games at Los Angeles in 2028.

Other results - ProCoach (semifinals): 5/8-Atul Kumar Yadav bt 9/16-Anurag 12-10, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 13-11; Abhishek bt 1-Matthew Godwin 11-9, 4-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6.