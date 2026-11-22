MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most forex review sites get paid by the services they rank. ForexRoasted says it did the opposite.

Lemesos, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForexRoasted has reported the results of an 18-month testing program that evaluated 89 forex brokers, 47 signal services and 10 trading robots using real money. The platform says it funded live accounts with its own capital, submitted withdrawal requests, measured execution slippage during major market events and documented customer support responses.

According to ForexRoasted, most of the findings raised concerns about service quality and transparency across the providers tested. The program aimed to assess how trading services performed under real account conditions rather than relying solely on broker claims or published promotional material.

Key Findings From ForexRoasted's Testing Program

Signals: The site followed 47 signal providers with $23,500. Its conclusion is that 91% of people following signals and gurus lose their deposit within three months.

Robots: It ran 10 popular Expert Advisors with $20,000 of real money. Only two delivered what they promised. EA Automatic returned +237% with an 18.4% max drawdown. Bullcharge returned +189% with a 12.1% max drawdown and was profitable in 17 of 18 months.

Prop firms: It analysed 50 firms. It says only three paid traders consistently, and it describes the rest as subscription businesses dressed up as opportunities.

"Regulated" brokers: The team reviewed 50 regulated brokers and documented the legal loopholes some of them use, which it says is why a licence alone doesn't mean a broker is safe.

Red flags: After testing 89 brokers, the team says five patterns predict a scam broker with 94% accuracy.

"Most review sites are affiliates in a lab coat. We do the opposite - we become the client. Real account, our own money, real trades and then the only test that matters, asking for the money back," said Dave Jefferson, Lead Analyst at ForexRoasted. "How a broker behaves at that moment is the entire review. Everything else is marketing."

Testing Methodology and Broker Scoring

Brokers are scored on a single published table. Regulation and execution quality are each 25%, spreads and fees 20%, withdrawals 15%, support 10% and transparency 5%. A score below 5.0 means "scam". Each review states the test period, starting capital, broker and settings. The site says referral fees never enter the score. Every review carries an analyst's name, and the site publishes a corrections process.

About ForexRoasted

ForexRoasted publishes real-money broker tests, EA reports, scam investigations and 27+ free trading guides. The site is at forexroasted.com, and press enquiries go to....

Trading CFDs and forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Nothing here is investment advice.





Contact

Dave Jefferson

Roasted Markets Media Ltd.

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+44178905945





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