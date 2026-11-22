Arkansas Health & Aesthetics clinic in Bentonville, Arkansas

Smith Family Clinic, NWA Advanced Medical, and Arkansas Health & Aesthetics share one Bentonville location at 1300 SE 14th Street

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arkansas Health & Aesthetics is highlighting its integrated Bentonville practice, where three clinics - Smith Family Clinic, NWA Advanced Medical, and Arkansas Health & Aesthetics - operate under one roof at 1300 SE 14th Street, offering Northwest Arkansas patients coordinated access to primary medical care, chiropractic care, physical therapy, regenerative medicine, hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, and aesthetics and wellness services.

The combined practice is designed so patients can move between services without starting over at a new office: a patient seen for back pain can be evaluated across chiropractic care, physical therapy, and medical options in the same building, and patients managing joint pain, hormone concerns, or weight can be supported by the same coordinated team.

"Healthcare gets fragmented - one office for this, another across town for that, and nobody looking at the whole picture," said Dr. Jeff Smith, owner of the practice. "We built this so a patient can walk into one building and be genuinely looked after across the services they need, by a team that talks to each other."

Services available at the Bentonville location include primary medical care; chiropractic care; physical therapy; massage therapy; regenerative medicine and joint injection therapy for joint pain and mobility; hormone replacement therapy; medical weight loss; and aesthetics and wellness services including IV therapy and peptides, and Botox and fillers. The practice welcomes patients from across Northwest Arkansas, and its NWA Advanced Medical team also serves patients at a second clinic in Hot Springs.

Arkansas Health & Aesthetics is located at 1300 SE 14th St, Suite 2, Bentonville, AR 72712. To learn more or schedule a visit, call (479) 271-6992 or visit arkansashealthandaesthetics.

About Arkansas Health & Aesthetics

Arkansas Health & Aesthetics is the Bentonville, Arkansas practice home of Smith Family Clinic, NWA Advanced Medical, and Arkansas Health & Aesthetics, offering primary medical care, chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy, regenerative medicine, hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, and aesthetics and wellness services under one roof. For more information, visit arkansashealthandaesthetics or call (479) 271-6992.

Media Contact

Arkansas Health & Aesthetics

(479) 271-6992

arkansashealthandaesthetics

Dr. Jeff Smith

Arkansas Health & Aesthetics

+1 479-271-6992

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Arkansas Health & Aesthetics Announces Three Clinics Under One Roof in Bentonville News Provided By Arkansas Health & Aesthetics November 22, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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