The Filipino-Dutch DJ, producer and Mixmash Records founder will bring his signature high-energy performance to Levels on Sukhumvit Soi 11.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Levels, one of Bangkok's leading nightlife destinations, will welcome internationally acclaimed Filipino-Dutch DJ and producer Laidback Luke for a special performance on Friday, 27 November 2026. The event will bring one of electronic dance music's most established international artists to the heart of Bangkok's Sukhumvit Soi 11 nightlife district.Born Lucas van Scheppingen in Manila, Laidback Luke has been an influential figure in electronic dance music for more than three decades. Emerging from the house and techno scene of the 1990s, he went on to help shape the international dance music landscape through his productions, collaborations and distinctive DJ performances. His ability to move seamlessly between house, electro house and other electronic music styles has earned him a loyal international following.Beyond his career as a performer and producer, Laidback Luke is the founder of Mixmash Records, an independent record label recognised for supporting emerging electronic music talent. Through the label, he has helped nurture the careers of numerous artists while continuing to develop his own sound and creative direction.Known for his technical DJ skills, energetic performances and creative approach to mixing, Laidback Luke has appeared at major international music festivals, including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. He is also scheduled to perform at Tomorrowland Thailand's inaugural edition on 13 December 2026, further reflecting his continued presence on the international electronic music circuit.His upcoming appearance at Levels offers local and international audiences an opportunity to experience his performance in the more intimate setting of one of the city's established nightlife venues. The event forms part of Levels' ongoing programme of international DJ appearances, bringing recognised artists from the global electronic music scene to Bangkok.Located on the sixth floor of Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, Levels is known for its contemporary club environment, music programming and position within one of the capital's busiest nightlife districts. The venue continues to attract both Bangkok residents and international visitors through its combination of international performers, resident DJs and nightlife entertainment.Laidback Luke will perform at Levels Nightclub on Friday, 27 November 2026. For event information, reservations and enquiries, visit .About LevelsLocated in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 11, Levels is one of Bangkok's leading nightlife destinations and a flagship venue within the Panthera Group entertainment portfolio. The venue offers a multi-room experience featuring a high-energy main room, a mezzanine overlooking the dance floor, and a terrace dedicated to house and techno. Known for hosting international DJs and dynamic weekly events, Levels blends open-format, commercial house, and pop music, supported by advanced sound and lighting systems and dedicated VIP table service. The venue attracts a mix of international visitors, expatriates and local partygoers from across Bangkok.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group is a privately held diversified management company with operations spanning hospitality, food and beverage, alcohol distribution, entertainment complexes, hotels, engineering and international investments. The Group operates a portfolio of nightlife, dining and lifestyle brands across Thailand and the wider region, including Sugar Club Bangkok, Sugar Club Phuket, Levels Nightclub, Craft and Whisgars. Panthera Group focuses on building resilient businesses and developing strategic exposure across sectors with enduring global relevance, alongside a growing portfolio of international ventures.

Milada (Tammy) Charmanapong

Panthera Group

+66 2 662 7011

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Levels Bangkok to Welcome Internationally Acclaimed DJ Laidback Luke on 27 November News Provided By Panthera Group November 22, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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