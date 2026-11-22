MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Seven people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Brijraj Solanki, have been arrested after a protest against the installation of a Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) gas pipeline turned violent in Saragwala village of Dholka taluka in Ahmedabad district on Saturday evening, leaving police personnel and company employees injured.

The incident took place between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 21, when protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and GSPL employees, attacked them with spades and shovels, and damaged vehicles during the ongoing pipeline work.

Police said three to four personnel and one or two GSPL employees sustained injuries. One company vehicle was damaged, while two police vehicles suffered minor damage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dholka Division) Prakash Prajapati told IANS that the farmers had been protesting against the pipeline work over compensation-related issues for the past 10 to 15 days.

Several rounds of discussions had been held with them, including at the level of higher authorities, and the District Collector had also heard their grievances on multiple occasions.

"Most of the farmers were ready to accept the compensation, but a few were not. They had been protesting peacefully, and police personnel were deployed there as a precautionary measure," Prajapati said.

He said the compensation had been communicated to the farmers in accordance with applicable norms and the prevailing market rates, with an additional 10 per cent.

However, he said he was not aware of the exact provisions governing the calculation.

According to officials, Solanki and some of his associates arrived at the village around noon on Saturday and held a meeting with the farmers.

Although the programme concluded, they allegedly remained at the spot until around 3 p.m. and continued to instigate the protesters.

"Some people subsequently began filling the trenches dug by GSPL for laying the pipeline. Police personnel warned them against obstructing the work and explained that they should not take action in violation of the law. However, they continued filling the excavated portions," he noted.

Prajapati said the situation escalated when pipeline work resumed with the help of JCB machinery around 5 p.m. He alleged that Solanki and others instigated some women and came forward to obstruct the work.

When police initiated preventive action to detain them, Solanki allegedly urged the gathering not to allow the police to take him away. This provoked the crowd, which began pelting stones at the police and GSPL personnel.

"He himself picked up a shovel and started filling the trench along with others. Instead of submitting representations, they started taking these actions themselves," Prajapati told IANS, adding that videos of the incident were available with the police.

He further said GSPL employees had shown the protesters the relevant orders, including the Collector's directions, and explained that notices had been served to the farmers on several occasions.

"Police personnel also attempted to explain the position, but the protesters were unwilling to accept their explanations," he claimed.

The police have registered an FIR at Koth Police Station under Sections 109(1), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 195(1), 192, 221, 121 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The seven arrested have been identified as Brijraj Solanki of Bhavnagar, Suresh Makwana, Vikram Rathod, Ramji Makwana, Thakarshi Makwana, Pratap Solanki and Babu Solanki, all residents of Saragwala village or its adjoining locality.

Prajapati said an FIR had also been registered against around 40 other people in connection with the incident.

Police are investigating the identities and roles of other persons involved, the weapons allegedly used and available technical evidence. The process of seeking police remand of the arrested accused is underway.

Solanki is an AAP leader from Bhavnagar and has been associated with the party's youth wing. He joined AAP in October 2022 along with his father, Raju Solanki, a Koli community leader, in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He was also involved in a farmers' protest in Botad in October last year. Meanwhile, farmers have alleged that the pipeline work was being carried out without adequate compensation and their consent.

They have also objected to the use of police protection during the work. Ahmedabad Rural Police said further investigation is underway and necessary legal action is being taken in connection with the incident.