Nepal PM Balendra Shah Receives Grand Welcome Upon Arrival In India

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah recieved a grand welcome in the national capital on Sunday with a traditional folk dance of Uttarakhand at the airport. Balendra Shah arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, marking his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister.

Manthan Negi, a member of the performers, expressed his happiness at performing the folk dance of Uttarakhand for the welcome of Nepal PM. While talking to ANI, artist Manthan Negi said, "The dance we performed today was an authentic folk dance of Uttarakhand called Tandi, also known as the Jaunsari song and dance. We are very happy to have met Balendra Shah and feel delighted to have presented this performance before him."

The Nepal PM was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada upon his arrival. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two neighbouring countries. Welcoming the Nepalese Prime Minister, the MEA said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon'ble Mr. Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal."

During his visit from November 22 to 23, Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. The Nepalese Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. (ANI)