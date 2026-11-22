Assam CM Invites PM Modi for Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation to him to attend the birth centenary celebrations of music maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to take place in the national capital on November 29.

Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform X, the Assam Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has played a significant role in bringing national recognition to the cultural icons of Assam. "As the nation celebrates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, I had the privilege of inviting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to grace the mega celebrations in New Delhi on 29th November 2026," Sarma posted on X.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the Central government to honour the revered singer, poet, and filmmaker--fondly known as 'Sudhakantha'--Sarma noted that Dr. Hazarika's contributions have been recognised through several landmark tributes over recent years. "Adarniya Modi Ji has honoured Sudhakantha in an unprecedented manner: the Bharat Ratna in 2019, the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra, and the launch of the centenary celebrations in Guwahati with a special ₹100 coin," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also emphasised the broader national focus on Assam's historical and cultural figures, referencing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan held previously in the capital. "From Lachit Barphukan to Bhupen Hazarika, Assam's icons are being celebrated across Bharat. Grateful for Pradhan Mantri Ji's love for Assam," the Assam CM added.

This comes after Sarma on Thursday announced an upcoming New Delhi event on November 29 to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, with Prime Minister Modi attending as chief guest, while outlining governance and local body approvals from a cabinet meeting held in the capital. Addressing the media, Sarma announced the November 29 celebration. He framed the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna laureate Bhupen Hazarika as a point of pride for both Assam and India. "We will be celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, a source of pride for both Assam and the entire nation, in New Delhi on November 29th, in a grand manner," the Assam CM stated.