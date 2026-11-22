MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Hashemite University (HU) joined a Jordanian academic delegation at Florida State University (FSU) on Sunday to study US teacher education practices and pursue joint research initiatives.

During the visit, organized under the Early Grade Education Activity (ASAS) project, implemented by IREX in partnership with several Jordanian universities, meetings focused on institutional collaboration, evidence-based teaching practices, particularly in early childhood education, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools into classrooms.

HU's Vice President for Humanities Colleges Affairs Sadeq Shudaifat met with FSU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Clark to canvas bolstering bilateral ties, building institutional capacity, and launching joint academic initiatives to elevate higher education outcomes.

Meanwhile, HU's Dean of the Queen Rania Faculty for Childhood Fathi Ihmeideh met with FSU's Dean of the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences Damon Andrew to explore collaborative research and curriculum development in early childhood and special education.

The Jordanian delegation also saw how FSU blends educational theory with hands-on classroom practice to equip future educators for diverse student needs.

A highlight of the tour was examining FSU's Innovation Hubs, which provide interactive spaces designed to foster experimentation and creative problem-solving. The visit directly supports the Queen Rania Faculty for Childhood's plans to establish a similar innovation hub on its own campus, backed by the ASAS project, to serve as an incubator for students and faculty developing modern educational solutions.

Talks also addressed the future of teacher training amid rapid technological shifts, noted the need to align academic programs with real-world classroom demands and create flexible learning environments for both teachers and children.

Representatives from the University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, Mutah University, and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy also took part.

//Petra// HA