Ukrainian Forces Foil Russian Assault Attempt In Pokrovsk Sector
“In the area of responsibility of the Rubizh Brigade in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made another attempt to launch an assault using armored vehicles and motorcycles. An enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) blew up while moving, while attempts to advance on motorcycles ended with the loss of the vehicles and the elimination of enemy personnel,” the statement said.
According to the military, the enemy's main objective remains to bypass Dobropillia and attempt to establish control over transport routes.
However, Russian forces have been unable to carry out their offensive plans, the Rubizh Brigade said.
“At the same time, Russian forces continue to take advantage of unfavorable weather conditions to intensify assault operations. Using fog as cover, Russian troops are attempting to move covertly and advance in small groups,” the military emphasized.Read also: War update: 131 clashes on front line over past day, most attacks in Pokrovsk direction
As Ukrinform reported, operators of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 413th Raid Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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