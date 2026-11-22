MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii Fedorenko, acting CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“One Naftogaz Group employee was injured and is in hospital. Two other colleagues suffered concussions. We are providing all those affected with the necessary assistance,” he said.

Fedorenko stressed that“this is not a coincidence but a systematic hunt for gas workers.” Russia, he noted, is deliberately targeting people who work every day to ensure gas and heating supplies to frontline communities.

According to the Naftogaz chief, Russian forces also attacked two Ukrnafta filling stations in the Zaporizhzhia region. No casualties were reported.

“Our people work under constant threat. They continue doing their jobs because the heat and electricity in homes, as well as fuel for vehicles and generators, depend on them,” Fedorenko emphasized.

Russian forces attack infrastructure facilities inpetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 22, Russian forces attacked infrastructure facilities in the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.