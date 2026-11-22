MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 22 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Former British prime minister Theresa May has urged Andy Burnham to“accept Brexit and move on” and“stop fighting the arguments of the past.”

The Conservative politician said she was“aghast” at the current Labour prime minister's push to reopen the debate on the UK's relationship with the European Union, reported PA Media/dpa.

Burnham intends to discuss options for future ties with the EU over the next 12 months, after striking deals at Friday's Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.

May, whose premiership between 2016 and 2019 was marred by her unsuccessful attempt to execute a Brexit deal, is the latest former leader to warn against reigniting the debate.

Tony Blair, a Labour former premier, on Sunday argued that Britain should only rejoin the bloc if it reforms and allows more technological innovation.

May said negotiations with the EU consume vast amounts of government time and resources.

She told the BBC's "Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg" programme:“What I saw was that the extent of those negotiations, the hours that have to be put in, it's across the whole of government, it's not just prime ministerial time, Cabinet ministers' time, officials' time, to-ing and fro-ing on those negotiations, because you have to negotiate hard in order to make sure that you're getting out what you want.

“That's one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU.

“Also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit.

“When I was prime minister I was very clear, we should deliver on that vote.

“So I'm afraid my message to him really is... people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on.”

The Conservative member of the House of Lords also said:“I almost think this is what Andy Burnham is saying to the British people, sort of patting them on the head.

“He wants to pat them on the head and say: 'You know what, remember that vote? Well, you got it wrong, didn't you? So have another go and come out with the right answer.' Or what he thinks is the right answer.”

“But, as I say, let's just get on with making sure the United Kingdom is as strong economically, in security terms, and in terms of opportunities for people as it can be.”

Meanwhile, Blair said his advocacy for rejoining the EU was“heavily conditioned.”

He told The Sunday Times:“The problem if we go back and join Europe is that; I can't say that the technology revolution is the single biggest thing, and then if Europe moves in the wrong direction on technology innovation, which they might do and presently probably are doing, that it's a good idea for Britain to rejoin.

“That's what's changed in this last 10 years.”

Conservative former prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron have both cautioned Burnham against returning to the bloc.

One of the three deals agreed by Burnham at the UK-EU summit will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1, 2028.

European Relations Minister Hamish Falconer denied the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement would mean“significantly” more checks on goods from the rest of the world because the UK“didn't actually diverge that much from the EU rulebook.”

Asked whether there would be referendum if rejoining the EU is on the table, Falconer said:“Everything will be in the end voted on by the British public.

“We are talking, as the prime minister was clear, about the long-term. We will have a general election before then. People will be able to express their views.”

Conservative deputy leader Alex Burghart said his party would“certainly repeal” the deal agreed this week if it wins the next general election.

He told Sky News the agreement would impose costly EU regulations on British farmers and businesses without giving the UK a say over them.

“I think it's a really bad business,” he said.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch questioned why no treaty text has emerged after the Brussels summit.

She said on X:“That is weird because a political statement is not a legally binding agreement, and the government is behaving as though the deal is done while keeping parliament and the public in the dark about the actual terms.

“What has Burnham agreed and what is he not telling us?”

The treaty text is due to be published in the coming days, it is understood, and the prime minister is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa