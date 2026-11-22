Jensen Huang, Nvidia And The Dangerous Cult Of CEO Personality
(MENAFN- PRovoke) A couple of months ago, Fortune's senior AI reporter Emily Forlini examined the difficulty that OpenAI was having finding a replacement for Hannah Wong, who stepped down as chief communications officer at the beginning of the year.
“The combination of novel communications challenges and a potentially life-changing payout would seem to be an irresistible set-up for any number of crisis and communications professionals at the top of their game,” Forlini suggested, before speculating about why the position had been so difficult to fill.
When I spoke to current and former chief communications officers and executive search professionals in the weeks after that article appeared, they all offered the same two word answer to that question: Sam Altman.
The position has since been filled, with Jill Hazelbaker-reportedly the company's first choice all along-moving on from Uber and accepting a newly created position reporting to company co-founder and president Greg Brockman. Nevertheless, the almost yearlong search for a senior public relations professional is worth further analysis-particularly in light of this week's events at Nvidia.
Because the through line between OpenAI and Nvidia-and arguably the entire tech/AI sector-is the cult of personality that has grown up around their founders. (Though to be fair, Elon Musk at Tesla and X demonstrates that the individuals who inspire cult-like followings don't have to be founders, and Mark Zuckerberg at Mete demonstrates that they don't even have to have a personality.)
It's a phenomenon that Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business and co-host (with Kara Swisher) of the Pivot podcast, calls“the idolatry of innovators.” In a recent episode of that podcast, Galloway says,“You can commit one of the greatest breaches in history that puts our nation at risk, but oh baby, you've created $5 trillion in wealth? No problem then. You're exonerated.
|“And on the other side where we're also seeing the idolatry of innovators is this notion that we always fall into, and it's a false notion, that one of these figures is a Jesus-like figure because they built an amazing company. Because they're smart, it's all about them. Apple was not going to survive without Steve Jobs. Oh my God, what is Microsoft going to do now that Bill Gates is gone?”
Richard Waters, tech writer at large at the Financial Times, makes a similar point, with a little less hyperbole:“The fall of Jensen Huang is the ultimate indictment of founder mode, the system of tight personal control that has long been Silicon Valley's preferred way of doing business.
“By giving entrepreneurs free rein over all aspects of a business, founder mode has served the tech industry well, particularly when promising companies are still in their early, formative years. The risks of the culture at the biggest tech companies, however, are now clear when AI is at the heart of the economy, national security and just about everything else.”
The Galloway thesis explains why, within days of Huang's ouster, a coalition of Nvidia employees and shareholders was lobbying for his return.
On X, Jen Zhu Scott, cofounder and CEO of Power Dynamics responded to the threatened resignation of an Nvidia robotics engineer-an act of sympathy with Huang- with a post in which she accused the journalists, politicians and business rivals involved in Huang's resignation of having“participated in destroying the bedrock of US AI competitiveness.”
To be clear, this view-if accurate-is not the endorsement of Huang's leadership that it is intended to be. Rather, it's the ultimate condemnation: either Nvidia is utterly dependent on one man, or it's a business that is fundamentally sound; It cannot be both. If this superstar CEO failed to create the kind of organization-and governance structure-that could survive his departure, Nvidia desperately needed new leadership and his departure is a blessing.
Talking to the FT, James Anderson, managing partner at Lingotto Investment Management, offered a less hysterical take on events, arguing that“the sheer impact of success and fame has undermined the caliber of leadership of many of these people.” The extreme success and fame of the wealthiest tech founders, he says,“tends to affect their personal lives, and [consequently] the company in general.”
There is a wealth of evidence to suggest that the cult of personality has led to the egotistical excess that leads so many tech CEOs to create increasingly incoherent and self-serving“manifestos,” combing garbled personal philosophy with dystopian visions of an AI-dominated future, each of which seems to alienate their fellow citizens and erect new obstacles to the technology to which they are so in thrall.
Politico examined the impact of all this on Nvidia stakeholder relationships, quoting Brett Bruen, a former adviser to President Barack Obama who now runs public affairs and crisis communications firm Global Situation Room:“If you have a personal brand that's tied to the corporate brand, you have to think about: 'What's my bench look like? Who's gonna be ready to step up into the spotlight?'
“The fact that Nvidia apparently had none of this in place is both shocking and incredibly stupid. Not only did they lose share value. They have lost and-in some cases-done irreparable harm to their relationship with the government, with clients and with investors.”
In the New York Times, meanwhile, Huang biographer Stephen Witt talked about the ways in which Huang's leadership style impacted the internal culture:“Inside Nvidia, there was a culture of omertà that was difficult to break, and this enabled Mr. Huang to be his worst self. I sensed this deference, at times, in the sycophantic laughter of his subordinates when he was around, and the little things they muttered once he left the room....
“In truth, Mr. Huang was quite arrogant. He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse. When you contradicted him, even over the most trivial matter, it was like lighting a fuse. Stick to your position and soon he exploded, screaming at you for your idiocy. A harangue from Mr. Huang could last an hour or more; his executive staff appeared genuinely afraid of him.”
Another Times article described his behavior towards others at Nvidia.“He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich that he couldn't motivate them simply with money.... The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation.”
The first and most obvious observation is that if the only ways you have to motivate people are money and humiliation, you should not be in any kind of leadership role, never mind CEO of a major company. The second, which is based on my own experience, is that executives who don't treat employees with respect are almost certain to treat customers, shareholders, communities, or any other stakeholder group with similar contempt.
Which is why becoming the chief communications advisor to one of these cultlike companies is not quite the golden opportunity it might initially appear.
In the past, a controversial company could be sold to a corporate affairs executive as an opportunity-someone, somewhere, would relish the challenge of rehabilitating a technology company's image, which would be a career-defining triumph. And AI companies can supplement the challenge with stock options that have the potential to be life-changing, even if the organization's reputation is never truly transformed.
But if the upside of these roles is obvious, the downside is equally apparent: it is almost impossible to envisage any of these people-Musk, Zuckerberg, Atman, Huang-listening to good public relations advice, one part of which would, presumably, to shut the fuck up.
Persuading anyone who has bought into the“idolatry of the innovator” that stakeholders-employees, customers, communities, legislators and regulators-have the right to weigh in on how artificial intelligence evolves is going to be extraordinarily difficult. (Even persuading them that other people might have a legitimate interest in the discussion may not be possible.)
Under the circumstances, CCOs in these companies are unlikely to be corporate affairs advisors in any meaningful sense-rather, they are“mouthpieces” whose most significant role will lie in making the CEO's pronouncements as palatable as possible.
And at some point-as with Nvidia-the impossibility of the CCO role will become crystal clear, as the interests of the CEO diverge from those of the corporation.
This is an inflection point that can occur at any company, of course. Our recent Crisis Review articles are replete with examples of inappropriate CEO behavior at companies ranging from AIG to Nestle. The question is always the same: how does a senior communicator balance his or her relationship with the CEO-likely the person to whom he or she reports-and responsibility to the company, the board of directors.
That question is even more complicated when the CEO has taken on the mantle of cult leader-a role that inevitably increases the chances of aberrant behavior but also creates a messy overlap between the CEO's reputation and that of the organization (almost always) he leads.
The time for an organization to survive its founder will come for all of these companies. Few of them will have created the kind of stakeholder relationships necessary for the transition to be a smooth one.
“The combination of novel communications challenges and a potentially life-changing payout would seem to be an irresistible set-up for any number of crisis and communications professionals at the top of their game,” Forlini suggested, before speculating about why the position had been so difficult to fill.
When I spoke to current and former chief communications officers and executive search professionals in the weeks after that article appeared, they all offered the same two word answer to that question: Sam Altman.
The position has since been filled, with Jill Hazelbaker-reportedly the company's first choice all along-moving on from Uber and accepting a newly created position reporting to company co-founder and president Greg Brockman. Nevertheless, the almost yearlong search for a senior public relations professional is worth further analysis-particularly in light of this week's events at Nvidia.
Because the through line between OpenAI and Nvidia-and arguably the entire tech/AI sector-is the cult of personality that has grown up around their founders. (Though to be fair, Elon Musk at Tesla and X demonstrates that the individuals who inspire cult-like followings don't have to be founders, and Mark Zuckerberg at Mete demonstrates that they don't even have to have a personality.)
It's a phenomenon that Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business and co-host (with Kara Swisher) of the Pivot podcast, calls“the idolatry of innovators.” In a recent episode of that podcast, Galloway says,“You can commit one of the greatest breaches in history that puts our nation at risk, but oh baby, you've created $5 trillion in wealth? No problem then. You're exonerated.
|“And on the other side where we're also seeing the idolatry of innovators is this notion that we always fall into, and it's a false notion, that one of these figures is a Jesus-like figure because they built an amazing company. Because they're smart, it's all about them. Apple was not going to survive without Steve Jobs. Oh my God, what is Microsoft going to do now that Bill Gates is gone?”
Richard Waters, tech writer at large at the Financial Times, makes a similar point, with a little less hyperbole:“The fall of Jensen Huang is the ultimate indictment of founder mode, the system of tight personal control that has long been Silicon Valley's preferred way of doing business.
“By giving entrepreneurs free rein over all aspects of a business, founder mode has served the tech industry well, particularly when promising companies are still in their early, formative years. The risks of the culture at the biggest tech companies, however, are now clear when AI is at the heart of the economy, national security and just about everything else.”
The Galloway thesis explains why, within days of Huang's ouster, a coalition of Nvidia employees and shareholders was lobbying for his return.
On X, Jen Zhu Scott, cofounder and CEO of Power Dynamics responded to the threatened resignation of an Nvidia robotics engineer-an act of sympathy with Huang- with a post in which she accused the journalists, politicians and business rivals involved in Huang's resignation of having“participated in destroying the bedrock of US AI competitiveness.”
To be clear, this view-if accurate-is not the endorsement of Huang's leadership that it is intended to be. Rather, it's the ultimate condemnation: either Nvidia is utterly dependent on one man, or it's a business that is fundamentally sound; It cannot be both. If this superstar CEO failed to create the kind of organization-and governance structure-that could survive his departure, Nvidia desperately needed new leadership and his departure is a blessing.
Talking to the FT, James Anderson, managing partner at Lingotto Investment Management, offered a less hysterical take on events, arguing that“the sheer impact of success and fame has undermined the caliber of leadership of many of these people.” The extreme success and fame of the wealthiest tech founders, he says,“tends to affect their personal lives, and [consequently] the company in general.”
There is a wealth of evidence to suggest that the cult of personality has led to the egotistical excess that leads so many tech CEOs to create increasingly incoherent and self-serving“manifestos,” combing garbled personal philosophy with dystopian visions of an AI-dominated future, each of which seems to alienate their fellow citizens and erect new obstacles to the technology to which they are so in thrall.
Politico examined the impact of all this on Nvidia stakeholder relationships, quoting Brett Bruen, a former adviser to President Barack Obama who now runs public affairs and crisis communications firm Global Situation Room:“If you have a personal brand that's tied to the corporate brand, you have to think about: 'What's my bench look like? Who's gonna be ready to step up into the spotlight?'
“The fact that Nvidia apparently had none of this in place is both shocking and incredibly stupid. Not only did they lose share value. They have lost and-in some cases-done irreparable harm to their relationship with the government, with clients and with investors.”
In the New York Times, meanwhile, Huang biographer Stephen Witt talked about the ways in which Huang's leadership style impacted the internal culture:“Inside Nvidia, there was a culture of omertà that was difficult to break, and this enabled Mr. Huang to be his worst self. I sensed this deference, at times, in the sycophantic laughter of his subordinates when he was around, and the little things they muttered once he left the room....
“In truth, Mr. Huang was quite arrogant. He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse. When you contradicted him, even over the most trivial matter, it was like lighting a fuse. Stick to your position and soon he exploded, screaming at you for your idiocy. A harangue from Mr. Huang could last an hour or more; his executive staff appeared genuinely afraid of him.”
Another Times article described his behavior towards others at Nvidia.“He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich that he couldn't motivate them simply with money.... The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation.”
The first and most obvious observation is that if the only ways you have to motivate people are money and humiliation, you should not be in any kind of leadership role, never mind CEO of a major company. The second, which is based on my own experience, is that executives who don't treat employees with respect are almost certain to treat customers, shareholders, communities, or any other stakeholder group with similar contempt.
Which is why becoming the chief communications advisor to one of these cultlike companies is not quite the golden opportunity it might initially appear.
In the past, a controversial company could be sold to a corporate affairs executive as an opportunity-someone, somewhere, would relish the challenge of rehabilitating a technology company's image, which would be a career-defining triumph. And AI companies can supplement the challenge with stock options that have the potential to be life-changing, even if the organization's reputation is never truly transformed.
But if the upside of these roles is obvious, the downside is equally apparent: it is almost impossible to envisage any of these people-Musk, Zuckerberg, Atman, Huang-listening to good public relations advice, one part of which would, presumably, to shut the fuck up.
Persuading anyone who has bought into the“idolatry of the innovator” that stakeholders-employees, customers, communities, legislators and regulators-have the right to weigh in on how artificial intelligence evolves is going to be extraordinarily difficult. (Even persuading them that other people might have a legitimate interest in the discussion may not be possible.)
Under the circumstances, CCOs in these companies are unlikely to be corporate affairs advisors in any meaningful sense-rather, they are“mouthpieces” whose most significant role will lie in making the CEO's pronouncements as palatable as possible.
And at some point-as with Nvidia-the impossibility of the CCO role will become crystal clear, as the interests of the CEO diverge from those of the corporation.
This is an inflection point that can occur at any company, of course. Our recent Crisis Review articles are replete with examples of inappropriate CEO behavior at companies ranging from AIG to Nestle. The question is always the same: how does a senior communicator balance his or her relationship with the CEO-likely the person to whom he or she reports-and responsibility to the company, the board of directors.
That question is even more complicated when the CEO has taken on the mantle of cult leader-a role that inevitably increases the chances of aberrant behavior but also creates a messy overlap between the CEO's reputation and that of the organization (almost always) he leads.
The time for an organization to survive its founder will come for all of these companies. Few of them will have created the kind of stakeholder relationships necessary for the transition to be a smooth one.
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